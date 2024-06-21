Highlights Signing Mathew Ryan would be a major statement of intent for Derby County's goalkeeping upgrade this summer.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that it would be a real statement of intent should Derby County sign out of contract goalkeeper Mathew Ryan this summer.

The Australian international will see his current deal with Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar expire at the end of June, and looks set to leave the Dutch side in the coming days.

It was reported at the end of May that Ryan held no interest in signing an extension to remain in the Netherlands, and now AZAlerts are reporting that it is the Rams who could be in the best position to sign the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Carlton Palmer: Ryan 'would be unbelievable' coup for Derby

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the capture of Ryan would be a fantastic piece of business from the Rams.

Palmer said: "Derby County, with only one first team goalkeeper registered on their books (Josh Vickers), is an area they need to strengthen.

"A player that they have been linked with is former Arsenal goalkeeper, Mathew Ryan. This would be a real statement of intent if Derby County were able to pull this off.

"He's a really good goalkeeper, he's at a really good age for a goalkeeper, over 100 games in the Premier League, nearly 100 games for his country, he's travelled around Europe and the world.

"Going into the Championship, Derby need a really experienced goalkeeper, and this would be a superb deal, and would really fit the bill if they could afford his wages.

"He's played on the biggest stage in the world, he's played at the World Cup, and is still a quality player at 32 years of age.

"His contract is due to expire at AZ Alkmaar, and is due to be a free agent. So, this would be a massive signing for Derby County, who are looking to make waves having being promoted to the Championship.

"This would be an unbelievable signing, we'll just have to watch this space and see if Derby County are able to pull it off."

Ryan would be excellent signing for Derby

With the club having been hit with the news that Scott Loach would be retiring, and Joe Wildsmith leaving Pride Park following the expiration of his contract, the Rams are down to the bare bones in the goalkeeping department, with the aforementioned Vickers the only senior option at the moment.

As such, a new shotstopper was always going to be a top priority for County boss Paul Warne to address this summer, and the former Brighton goalkeeper would be a fantastic piece of business.

An experienced pair of hands, Ryan can boast a CV that few goalkeepers in the second tier can, having spent time with clubs such as Real Sociedad, FC Copenhagen, Real Sociedad, Valencia and Club Brugge.

Mathew Ryan 23/24 AZ Eredivisie stats, per FotMob Appearances Clean sheets Save percentage Errors led to goals 29 13 74.3% 0

Ryan's 13 clean sheets in the Dutch top-flight last season was only bettered by 5.4% of Eredivisie goalkeepers, whilst his zero errors leading to goals speak to the reliable pair of hands he would be for the Rams.

Therefore, should Derby manage to secure a deal for the Socceroos star, it should be seen as one of the larger coups of the Championship transfer window, and would give Warne's County side the safe platform from which to build his team from.