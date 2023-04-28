Carlton Palmer believes Burnley have been the surprise package of the EFL this season.

The Clarets have dominated the Championship from start to finish this season, and that is something that Palmer didn’t expect from them.

How have Burnley performed this season?

The Clarets sealed the Championship title on Wednesday night after beating arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at Ewood Park.

This came a couple of weeks after they gained automatic promotion to the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough over the Easter weekend.

This was Vincent Kompany’s first season managing in the Championship and English football, and with his only previous spell being in Belgium with Anderlecht, many didn’t know what to expect.

However, Burnley have been a breath of fresh air this season, playing attractive, attacking football, and Kompany has managed to get the best out of every single player.

The Clarets have won 27 of their 44 league games this season, which is 61% of their games. While the Lancashire club have scored 82 goals, only Middlesbrough have scored more, but Burnley have conceded the least number of goals with just 34. They are currently on an average of 2.64 points per game, the most of any side in the division.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Burnley’s season

EFL Carlton Palmer expected Burnley to be in and around the play-off picture, but he has been left surprised by how they’ve dominated the league under Kompany.

He told FLW: “For me this season the surprise package in the EFL was Burnley. I didn't expect them to do what they've done this season, did I expect them to be in and around the play-offs, yes, but I didn't expect Vincent Kompany to come in and just blow the league the way they have done and in the manner they have done.

“I mean I've watched them in the early part of the season, mid-part of the season, and they've blown teams away. The way they play, their expansive game they’ve played was absolutely exciting to watch and enthralling.

“They’ve scored lots of goals, they play very attack minded, they overload teams. I mean I watched them play at Coventry away and for a team to go to an away side and push so many players forward almost characteristic of the Manchester City playing in the opponents half, pushing their full backs up the pitch, and they overloaded players, trusting their midfield players with the football being absolutely fantastic this season at Burnley.”

Can Burnley survive in the Premier League next season?

There is no reason why Burnley should fear anyone next season and it you wouldn’t expect the team to play how they have this campaign.

The big plus for the Clarets would be keeping hold of Kompany this summer, if they can do that then they have no reason why they can’t give it a good go. Many will expect Burnley to be the whipping boys of the league, but that underdog mentality might just suit this side.