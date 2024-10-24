Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Birmingham City's squad isn't as strong as the Ipswich Town side that completed back-to-back promotions to go from League One to the Premier League.

Chris Davies' Birmingham City side are flying high in the League One table after some impressive recruitment in the summer, spending sums of money which had never been seen in the third tier of English football before, and it's clear they have long-term ambitions in place to return not only to the Championship, but the Premier League too.

Winning two promotions on the bounce is rare, but it has been done before, and Ipswich Town pulled it off earlier this year, reaching the Premier League after recording automatic promotion from both League One and the Championship.

Related Huddersfield Town: Michael Duff points out big advantage Birmingham City, Wrexham AFC have Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff believes the injury situation has hindered his side so far this season.

However, Palmer believes that despite the money Birmingham City have spent, their squad isn't as strong as the one Ipswich went up with, and claims they'd need significant further investment if they were to win promotion to the Championship next season.

Carlton Palmer makes Birmingham City promotion claim

Palmer, who won 18 caps for England, has been impressed with Birmingham's performances this season and tips them to win the title this year, but is sceptical about their chances of completing back-to-back promotions.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Birmingham City won again under Chris Davies, a 2-0 win against Bolton, following an away 3-1 victory against Lincoln City which takes them top of the league with 28 points after 11 games, and they’re four points clear of Wrexham in second who have played a game in hand

“The intent of the owners was clear from the start that they wanted to get back to the Championship at the first attempt and I don’t think they’re going to stop.

“I think they’ll win the League One title given the investment in the football club as seen with signing Jay Stansfield from Fulham.

“Birmingham City will get promoted to the Championship. Could I see them doing a double promotion? Listen, League One to the Championship is a big difference, and they’d need further investment, and I mean big investment to go from the Championship to the Premier League.

“They’ve signed players who are far better than League One, but whether they’re good enough to take them to the top of the Championship and get promoted we’ll have to wait and see.

“Certainly Birmingham City are in a very good position to get promoted this season, and I expect it to happen.

“I don’t look at that current squad and think they could go and do back-to-back promotions like Ipswich. Ipswich had a better squad of players when they got promoted from League One, and I don’t think Birmingham have the players to run through the Championship.

“Get promoted to the Championship first, then have a look at the situation.”

Relegation to League One has given Birmingham City a new lease of life

After years of lower mid-table finishes and relegation scraps, Birmingham were relegated to League One in May 2024, and it's proved a blessing in disguise for the Blues.

Winning games and thriving at the top of the league has helped build a feel-good factor around the club, and the club's ambitions and business in the transfer window has helped bring people through the St Andrew's turnstiles.

League One table - 24/10/2024 Pos Club P GD Pts 1. Birmingham City 11 12 28 2. Wrexham 12 11 24 3. Wycombe Wanderers 11 7 23 4. Mansfield Town 11 6 23 5. Huddersfield Town 12 5 19 6. Exeter City 11 5 19

While nothing is guaranteed in football, it would be a huge shock if Birmingham didn't win promotion to the Championship this season, and their ambitious owners, Knighthead Capital, won't be resting on their laurels there.

You'd expect them to splash the cash again in the summer, bringing in more quality players with another promotion push in mind. Whether it happens or not will remain to be seen, but you'd be brave to write Birmingham off.

However, the first priority will be sealing an immediate return to the second tier, and only then can the St Andrew's faithful start dreaming of back-to-back promotions.