Carlton Palmer believes that losing Borja Sainz would be a blow to Norwich City amid recent reports that Athletic Bilbao are interested in the 23-year-old winger.

Spanish outlet El Correo have revealed that the Basque side are tracking the Norwich man, with star player Nico Williams expected to depart next year, and Sainz has admirers at the club.

Sainz was born in the Basque Country and played for Athletic Bilbao as a youngster, before moving to fellow Basque side Alaves in 2017.

It's reported that Sainz would be very keen on a move back to Estadio San Mames, but any move could depend on whether Norwich City win promotion this season.

The 23-year-old joined the Canaries from Turkish club Giresunspor in the summer of 2023 and has been a good addition, but has taken his form to the next level in the early weeks of the season, scoring three goals in Norwich's opening six games.

Carlton Palmer on Athletic Bilbao's interest in Borja Sainz

Former England international and current pundit Palmer believes it would be a disappointment should Sainz leave Norwich, but appreciates that his impressive form means that he was always going to attract transfer interest.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Norwich City have already lost two key players at the start of the summer, losing Jon Rowe and Abu Kamara in the recent transfer window, and there’s now speculation swirling around Borja Sainz.

"Athletic Bilbao are believed to be interested in him, but the manager has said there’s no way that they’re going to let him go. He notched the winner in a 1-0 win over Coventry City last weekend.

"Bilbao have come out and said they’ve spoken to the player but Johannes Hoff Thorup has been very clear that nothing will be happening this season.

"His contract is up, however, in 2026, and Bilbao were reportedly drawing up possible replacements for Nico Williams with the £70million-rated winger set to depart. Bilbao see Sainz as a potential future target, with the Basque-born player on the club’s books as a youngster.

"Norwich City fans really like him, he’s notched three goals in six appearances this season and scored 10 goals last season in 41 appearances.

"The manager said he’s very keen on him, he raises the atmosphere of the crowds, and is one of those players that creates a good feeling around the dressing room and on the pitch.

"He’s a great dribbler and the manager has said that he’s been pleased with his all-round game, so it would be a disappointment if this comes to fruition in January, but every club has this problem. Whenever the transfer window opens, your better players are always going to be targeted.

"Norwich will be hoping that they can kick on this season and Borja will be a very important part of a good season for them."

Losing Borja Sainz would be a huge blow to Norwich City

Given the way he's started the season, Sainz looks set for a huge campaign at Carrow Road, and Norwich certainly won't want to lose him in January, particularly if they have ambitions of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Borja Sainz's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Alaves B 2018-20 8 1 0 Alaves 2019-20 44 2 2 Real Zaragoza (Loan) 2021-22 35 3 1 Giresunspor 2022-23 34 10 4 Norwich City 2023- 45 11 2

It's clear that Norwich boss Thorup is a big fan of the player, telling the Pink Un: "I like him because he's an emotional guy and what you see is what you get.

"When he's out there and the game starts, he's going, he's pressing, he's running, he's moving, he's counter-pressing, he's dribbling, he's trying to shoot. He's so involved, and that's exactly what we need."

The Canaries lost some real attacking prowess in the summer transfer window, but managed to bring in significant money with the likes of Adam Idah, Gabriel Sara, Jon Rowe and Abu Kamara departing, so losing Sainz on top of that would be a real blow.

Sainz is contracted until the summer of 2026, and if he makes it clear that he won't sign a new deal at Carrow Road, then selling him next summer would be a necessity, but the Canaries will want to keep the 23-year-old until then at the very minimum, and losing him in January could be a huge blow to their promotion ambitions.