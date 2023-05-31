Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness would be a great signing for Sheffield Wednesday this summer and believes the deal should not be out of their price range.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Owls are keen to bring McGuinness back to the club following their promotion to the Championship and are set to "test Cardiff's resolve".

McGuinness spent the first half of the season on loan at Hillsborough, making 24 appearances in all competitions before being recalled by the Bluebirds in January following his impressive performances for the Owls.

The 22-year-old played every minute of every game after his return to South Wales to help the Bluebirds to Championship survival.

The Owls secured promotion with a 1-0 win over 10-man Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday, with Josh Windass' header winning the game in stoppage time at the end of extra time.

Carlton Palmer offers Sheffield Wednesday hope over Mark McGuinness

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that McGuinness would be an excellent signing for Wednesday and believes that he would be keen on a return to Hillsborough.

"Mark McGuinness enjoyed a fine spell at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Cardiff City in League One before being recalled," Palmer said.

"He then played every game he was available for and helped Cardiff to survive.

"McGuinness only has a year to run on his contract, he's young at 22 and he can play in a three or a four.

"I think this would be a great acquisition for the Owls and I think he would jump at the opportunity.

"In the position that Cardiff find themselves in, I don't think the price tag would be too unrealistic."

Would Mark McGuinness be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Bringing McGuinness back this summer would be a no-brainer for the Owls.

He was outstanding during his loan spell at the club and established himself as a firm fans' favourite.

As Palmer says, at still only 22, McGuinness has plenty of room for improvement and he would be a smart long-term investment for Wednesday.

The Owls are likely to be searching for defensive reinforcements this summer with uncertainty over whether Aden Flint and Reece James will return following their loan spells, while younger options are needed at the back alongside the experience of the likes of Liam Palmer and Michael Ihiekwe.

McGuinness has proven his ability at Championship level in recent months and he would fit the bill perfectly as Wednesday prepare for life back in the second tier.