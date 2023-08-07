Leeds United will likely need to explore the transfer window in search of defensive reinforcements.

Injury to Liam Cooper presents Daniel Farke another challenge after a tough opening test at Elland Road. Despite dominating the proceedings, Cardiff struck twice without reply in the first half, Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo notching their first goals for the club to stun the recently-relegated club in West Yorkshire.

A valiant second-half effort, however, secured a point for Leeds, Cooper rising highest from a corner to halve the deficit at his own expense, going down in a heap of pain upon contact with the player swiftly withdrawn from the action.

Crysencio Summerville was on hand late on in the affair to level the scores in added time, striking past Jak Alnwick to send Elland Road into pandemonium.

Following the chaos, Leeds now need clarity as to Cooper’s situation and what that means for the captain and their backline going forward - will a replacement become top priority now for this window?

How did Leeds fare against Cardiff?

It was a difficult afternoon for Leeds United, particularly in the first half and highlighted that their chronic defensive issues will not go away overnight.

Shipping a league-high of 78 goals last campaign - including heavy defeats to Brentford, Crystal Palace and Liverpool - Leeds are in need of transformation to produce reliable performances at the back and clean sheets in their quest for promotion.

A long-serving leader in the backline, Cooper played 18 times in the Premier League last season and despite his qualities, Carlton Palmer believes a lot more will be needed from Leeds going forward.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “Farke was said to be looking for a centre-half in any event before the season had started and would not have been pleased with the central defensive partnership of Cooper and Struijk in the opening 45 minutes.”

A backline of Luke Ayling and Leo Hjelde alongside Pascal Struijk showed alarming signs of their lack of defensive cohesion seen last season. Large spaces for Bowler and Karlan Grant were punished with Aaron Ramsey enjoying a positive showing on his return to Cardiff. It would not be a surprise to see Farke look elsewhere in his squad to prevent costly opportunities.

What are Leeds United’s defensive options?

Cooper’s injury could be the next in an ever-growing list of absences to the Leeds backline seen last season.

The loan departures of Maximilian Wöber, Robin Koch, and Diego Llorente has led to a new-look central partnership for Leeds United while two new recruits offer defensive options - Ethan Ampadu arriving on a permanent deal while full-back Sam Byram has signed a one-year deal after a successful trial period. The return of youngster Charlie Cresswell is another promising addition in the heart of the defence too after a promising campaign on loan at Millwall.

However, Palmer believes action will need to be taken depending on the severity of Cooper’s injury.

He added: “Cooper is an inspirational leader and has been that person for Leeds United but if he is going to be out for any length of time Leeds will have to enter the transfer market with Koch, Llorente and Kristensen all sent out on loan.”

With numbers light and confidence low in the defence, it would not be a surprise to see Leeds United accelerate their pursuit for a new central defensive option in hopes of solidifying the backline.