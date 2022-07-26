Carlton Palmer offers Karlan Grant selection verdict as West Brom gear up for Middlesbrough test

Whereas it is fair to say that West Bromwich Albion underachieved as a team in the Championship last season, some of their players managed to deliver eye-catching performances at this level.

One of the individuals who provided an attacking threat throughout the course of this particular campaign was Karlan Grant.

The 24-year-old managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions in the second-tier whilst he also provided six assists for his team-mates in 44 appearances.

Capable of playing as a winger and as a central striker, Grant will be determined to produce a positive performance for West Brom in their showdown with Middlesbrough on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium.

The Baggies have managed to strengthen their squad ahead of this fixture by securing the services of Okay Yokuslu, Jed Wallace and John Swift in the current transfer window.

After being forced to settle for a 10th-place finish in the Championship earlier this year, West Brom will be expected to challenge for promotion in the new term.

Making reference to Grant, Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that the former Huddersfield Town man will start regularly for the club in a wide position.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “I think he’ll start.

“He was one of the bright sparks for West Brom last season in a disappointing season.

“I think the way that Steve Bruce has lined up pre-season, he’s been playing 4-2-3-1.

“So obviously, [Daryl] Dike will start on top and then it will be Wallace, Swift and Grant, the three behind.

“I think he’ll start but he’ll start in a wide position.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Grant has scored 29 goals when he has been utilised in a wide role during his career, he will fancy his chances of delivering the goods in this particular position next season.

Set to face competition for a place in West Brom’s starting eleven from the likes of Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips, the forward knows that he will need to maintain his consistency in order to feature regularly for the Baggies.

Providing that he is able to avoid any setbacks in terms of his fitness in the upcoming campaign, Grant may end up playing a major role for the Baggies as they look to launch a push for a top-two finish.

By defeating Middlesbrough this weekend, West Brom could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in August where they are set to play six games in the Championship.