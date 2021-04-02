Carlton Palmer offers honest reaction as Garry Monk talks Sheffield Wednesday regret

Carlton Palmer has reacted to Garry Monk admitting that he regrets ever taking the Sheffield Wednesday managerial job.

Monk took charge of Wednesday six games into the 2019/20 campaign, after the club had placed Lee Bullen in interim charge following the departure of Steve Bruce to Newcastle.

Monk had just been relieved of his duties by Birmingham City after his relationship with CEO Xuandong Ren broke down, and went on to spend 14 months at the helm of the Owls.

But a points deduction was inflicted on Wednesday ahead of this season, and with the club failing to pull away from the relegation zone, Monk was dismissed in November having picked up 18 wins from 58 games in charge.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Hillsborough – But are they true?

1 of 19 Hillsborough was opened in the 1800s True False

The 42-year-old recently sat down with the Athletic where he talked about his regrets of taking the Owls job, saying: “The only mistake I feel I’ve made in terms of the decision to take a job has been Sheffield Wednesday. Because it’s the only one where I knew in my heart before I took it that there were a lot of things wrong there.

“I think the reason why I took it was because of all the b*****t that Dong (Xuandong Ren) had said at Birmingham about me, publicly. I thought, ‘I’ve got to get back in to prove that wrong’.”

Speaking to Football FanCast, Carlton Palmer has reacted to Monk’s honest comments, admitting that he’d be “shocked” if Monk wasn’t aware of Wednesday’s off-field issues.

He said: “Anybody who takes the Sheffield Wednesday job surely must have been doing their homework. There’s just too much of a managerial merry-go-round going on, so there’s something not right at the football club. But the problem that you’ve got is that it’s a massive club, it’s well supported and, you know, it’s a big job. So you believe, right, I can get in there, I can do a good job and this, that and the other.

“But there’s clearly issues there. I know there’s issues over the way Chansiri controls the playing side of things in terms of players coming and players going out. I’d be very shocked if Garry wasn’t aware of that when he went in there.”

The Verdict

Monk is quite a vocal character and you can tell that he has not long retired from the game as a player.

It seemed like his decision to manage Wednesday was very much to get back at Birmingham rather than picking the job of the ambition and the project.

If anything, it has affected his chances of getting another job and not many Championship sides would go near him given that he struggled to turn things around at Hillsborough.

Perhaps that was an impossible job given their off-field problems, though.