Wilfried Gnonto’s future at Elland Road is in the balance after recent developments.

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest team to enter the race for the 19-year-old, according to Rahman Osman of London World.

This comes after long-standing interest from Everton, where the Toffees submitted a third bid for the Italian with a value of up to £25 million with add-ons, as reported by Jacques Talbot.

Leeds United have stood firm so far this window with their stance that he will not be sold this window with an exodus of talent from Elland Road already taking place.

His imminent future at Leeds United seems to be up in the air as one of three players removed from the first-team training picture, alongside Helder Costa and Luis Sinisterra with moves likely for the two wingers.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Gnonto’s future?

While a return to the Premier League is an attractive prospect for the young star, Carlton Palmer believes the player, first and foremost, should focus on playing football.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “Spurs are the latest team to join the Gnonto chase - I think the talented youngster has a very bright future ahead of him and he’s definitely good enough for a top six club in the Premier League, however, Leeds are adamant that he won’t leave this summer.

“Whoever is advising him should be telling him to get his head down and play his football, this is not a good look when a player refuses to play to force a move and top clubs will look at that and think is this a problem for us in the future.”

This comes after a joyous season for Gnonto despite Leeds’ relegation, his debut campaign in the English top-flight following his move from FC Zürich.

Recording six goal contributions in the Premier League along with a brace against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, he captured the imagination of spectators with his silky footwork and electric pace to get away from defenders - his potential clear to see for spectators and top clubs alike.

Where does he fit into the Tottenham Hotspur setup?

A talented prospect, game time would not be guaranteed as Ange Postecoglou continues his preparations for his first season as Spurs boss.

The departure of Harry Kane has stolen the headlines while Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon are the standout options in the wide and forward areas currently.

While it does not appear his future will be at Leeds, a full season of Championship football would be pivotal for his development, a chance to develop and flourish in the second tier without the Premier League pressure and more emphasis on dominating teams in attack rather than consistently finding himself on the receiving end of heavy defeats.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to move to one of the biggest clubs in the country will be a difficult proposition for him to turn down if the move was to materialise.

Honing his graft under the guidance of Postecoglou while training and playing alongside the likes of Son and Richarlison carry its own benefits to his developments. Either way, Gnonto should focus on his football and continue to improve on the field and let the nature of the transfer window take its course rather than be overwhelmed by such opportunities.