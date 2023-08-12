Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith's future at the club is uncertain, with interest from Derby County and a possible loan offer.

Smith has previously worked with Derby manager Paul Warne at Rotherham United and may be open to joining him in League One.

While a loan deal may not be ideal for Sheffield Wednesday, Carlton Palmer believes if Derby were to offer a permanent deal, the club may consider letting Smith go, as he has Championship experience.

Pundit Carlton Palmer thinks Sheffield Wednesday could change their mind when it comes to striker Michael Smith if Derby County were to offer a permanent deal.

The Owls got their Championship season underway on Friday, but it was a disappointing start as they were beaten 2-1 by Southampton.

Wednesday struggled to impose themselves on the game and didn’t really offer much to stop the Saints from collecting all three points.

Smith was named in the matchday squad for that game but failed to make it onto the pitch as fellow striker Lee Gregory grabbed the team’s only goal of the game.

What is the latest on Derby County’s interest in Michael Smith?

It is unclear if Smith's failure to appear in the game was because of match fitness, because of the recent transfer speculation, or just because he wasn’t fancied by Xisco Munoz, but either way, it wasn’t a great start to the season for the player.

It now seems that with a few weeks of the window remaining, Smith’s future at Hillsborough is up in the air as speculation grows.

His former manager Paul Warne looks keen to reunite with the player and that was confirmed when it was reported that the Rams had made a loan offer for the forward.

There is a bit of competition in the Wednesday attacking ranks and with Munoz preferring a lone striker, Smith may be a player to miss out under the new boss. But it looks as though if Smith is to leave Sheffield Wednesday it won’t be on loan, as the club have rejected Derby’s offer, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

But, while many might think that is the end of it, Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday could change their mind on Smith if the Rams were to offer a permanent deal.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Michael Smith possibly leaving Sheffield Wednesday to join Derby County

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer shared his thoughts on Derby making a loan offer for Smith and whether the forward could leave Sheffield Wednesday to link back up with Warne in League One.

He told FLW: “Derby have tried to take Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith on loan. Smith has worked with Paul Warne before at Rotherham United and now’s his way around League One with several promotions under his belt.

“Smith dropped down to League One when Rotherham were promoted to join the Owls, and he may be prepared to do so again if the deal is right, and he's not getting game time at Wednesday.

“From the Owls point of view, a loan deal wouldn't work, that is one less body. But, if it's a permanent deal that could be struck with Derby, then the Owls may look at Smith and look at this as something where they could bring another body in who has experience in the Championship. Smith has scored ten goals in the Championship before, but he is nowhere prolific as he is in League One.”