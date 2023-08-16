Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season highlights the need for more Championship experience in their squad.

Despite the influx of new signings, the team's performances have been disappointing and they have lost both of their opening two league games.

Carlton Palmer doubts whether the club has the funds to bring in the necessary signings, but believes it's still early to panic and expects improvement as the new signings settle in.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday need to add more Championship experience to their squad in the remainder of the transfer window after their poor start to the season.

It has been a turbulent summer for the Owls since their promotion from League One, with manager Darren Moore leaving the club due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and the length of a new contract.

Xisco Munoz has taken over at Hillsborough and, after a slow start to the transfer window, the Spaniard is beginning to stamp his mark on the squad.

Winger Djeidi Gassama has completed a move from Paris Saint-Germain to become the Owls' 10th signing of the summer, with Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby, Anthony Musaba, Devis Vasquez and Momo Diaby also arriving at the club.

But despite the influx of new additions, it has been a poor start for Wednesday on the pitch, losing both of their opening two league games.

A home defeat to Southampton last Friday night was followed by a 4-2 loss against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, with the Tigers deservedly taking all three points after a disappointing performance from Munoz's side.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the Owls need to add more players who are proven in the Championship over the coming weeks, but admitted he has doubts over whether the funds will be available to bring in the necessary signings.

"It is a slow start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday, one that was expected given the events since their promotion to the Championship via the play-offs," Palmer said.

"They have a lack of proven Championship players in the squad and they need to bolster.

"They need to add more proven Championship players, but I'm not sure the money is there for them to do that, hence the lack of transfer activity.

"It's early days to predict what's going to happen, but two games in, the likes of Middlesbrough, Leeds and Sunderland are all in the lower reaches of the league, so there's no need to panic yet."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It has been an incredibly underwhelming start to the season from Wednesday.

As Palmer says, it is still early on in the campaign and given all the upheaval at the club over the summer, Munoz needs to be given time to implement his ideas and for the new signings to gel, but performances and results must improve quickly if the Owls are to avoid the relegation battle many have predicted for them.

While the club have made a number of exciting additions this summer, Palmer is right that the squad could benefit from a few experienced Championship players to help to guide them through what could be a difficult season.

Wednesday face a tough home game against a Preston North End side who have picked up four points from their opening two league matches on Saturday before trips to Cardiff City and Leeds United prior to the September international break.