Leeds United were braced for an immediate squad exodus following their fallout from the Premier League at the end of last season, with a whole host of high-earning, high-pedigree players on the club's payroll.

The likes of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno among others all fall into that category, and it was no surprise when they all exited Elland Road either on loan or permanent deals at different stages of the summer.

Leeds' departure list is now near double digits territory, and fans can be forgiven for believing that there would not too many more players leaving before the window ends.

That said, Jack Harrison always did appear primed to leave the club at some point prior to September, as he, akin to Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams, for example, was one of few individuals to exit the top-flight with reputation and pride intact.

And now, the winger has been granted his wish through a loan move to last season's relegation rivals Everton.

As per reports, Harrison has a clause in his Leeds contract allowing him to leave on loan in the event of relegation and Everton have the option to make the move permanent upon the conclusion of his stay at Goodison Park.

While expected, Leeds supporters will be gutted to see the back of one of their very best players and will be desperate to see the ranks bolstered following his move, a viewpoint echoed by Carlton Palmer.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Jack Harrison's Leeds United departure?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer raised the need for reinforcements although he also aligns with Daniel Farke's forefront desire to shift players who are on too much money or simply not committed to the cause.

Palmer said: "Jack Harrison has signed a season-long loan at Everton, not unexpected.

"He's still expected to take around a month to recover from a minor hip injury.

"Farke will have known the players in his mind that will leave Leeds following relegation and Jack would have been one of those.

"They have the issue also with Gnonto to decide, now refusing to play, Leeds will have to bring the reinforcements in.

"Farke won't panic, he did say on his arrival that the January transfer window will be the pivotal one for him, for now it's just getting the players out on big money and the ones who want to leave, seeing where the club is at that point and be in contention and then kick on from January."

Is Jack Harrison's departure to Everton a blow for Leeds United?

There are two important ways to look at Harrison's departure.

On one hand, Leeds have lost another player who, make no mistake about it, harnesses all the ability to win games at this level.

A combined return of 21 goals and 16 assists across his last three full seasons in the top flight highlights how effective he would've been back in the Championship, and Leeds would have loved to keep hold of him under ideal circumstances.

But, on the other hand, Harrison is likely one of the aforementioned high-earners at Leeds, and, understandably so, he is also a player who will have no ambition to play in the division.

He is entitled to hold that view, of course, and there will be no ill feeling like there is with Gnonto, but nonetheless, it is not the mentality you want around the camp if you are targeting promotion.

So, all things considered, Leeds may well have made the right call in the long run.