Highlights A potential move to Celtic for Adam Idah could lead to disruptions for Norwich City ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Carlton Palmer suggests that Norwich should consider cashing in on Idah to prevent any distractions for the team.

Idah's history with Celtic and his desire to return make a transfer seem inevitable, despite initial rejections of offers.

Carlton Palmer believes that Norwich City should prioritise a sale of striker Adam Idah amid speculation over a move to Celtic.

It has been confirmed by Johannes Hoff Thorup, via Football Scotland, that the forward was disciplined by the club earlier this week for arriving late for their flight to Austria as part of their pre-season preparations.

It is unclear whether the Ireland international intentionally did this in order to help push through a move back to Glasgow.

Idah spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan in Scotland, where he proved a key part of the club’s domestic double success.

But the Premiership side have already seen a bid in the region of £4 million turned down by Norwich this summer, according to the Irish Examiner.

Carlton Palmer delivers Adam Idah transfer verdict

Palmer believes that Norwich should look to cash in on Idah if he is going to try and push through a move to Celtic, with Football Insider reporting an improved offer is expected.

He feels that the level of disruption this could cause to the rest of the team is not worth it given their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

“Norwich City striker Adam Idah has reportedly been disciplined by [the club] after failing to make the flight for their pre-season training camp in Austria on Sunday,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I mean, he arrived he late on that day so we don’t know whether it’s linked to the fact Celtic have made an offer for him.

“He has been disciplined, he was then left out of the starting lineup.

“We don’t like to see this. Players are under contract, you sign a contract for a football club, the football club is entitled to turn down any offers for you as a player and you’re under contract, and that club is paying your wages.

“I really don’t like to see this where players try to force a move through.

“The 23-year-old was outstanding on loan at Celtic, and scored nine goals in 19 games.

“The new head coach of Norwich, Johannes Thorup, wanted to assess Idah over pre-season before making any decisions over his future.

“Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of the fact that he wants to sign Adam.

“He said he’s been great when he’s come down, that he’s dynamic and his strength, and he’s got great movement in the box. Rodgers said he was immense and it’s clearly somebody he would like to bring to the football club.

“But, again, Celtic have had a £4 million bid rejected for the player.

“It remains to be seen if Celtic will come back with an offer.

“But at the start of the season, this is what you don’t want.

“If the player wants to leave, he’s not going to be committed, you’ve got to get the best price for him, move him on, and get on with the job.

“Otherwise it’s going to disrupt the start of the season.

“He is a new manager, so it wasn’t his fault that Idah wasn’t playing regularly at Norwich before.

“But if he wants to move on, which is clear if he’s missed the flight because a second bid was turned down, and he’s going to disrupt the squad, it’s better to get the best price for him and move him on.”

Adam Idah’s importance to Norwich

Adam Idah - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Norwich City 28 (12) 6 (1) Celtic 15 (5) 8 (2)

Idah played a prominent role in David Wagner’s side in the first half of last season, with an injury to Josh Sargent earning him regular game time in the US international’s place.

However, he departed for Celtic in January after Sargent returned to full fitness, which demoted the 23-year-old to the bench.

While Wagner has since been sacked and replaced by Thorup, it is clear that Idah is still keen on a move back to Parkhead.

Celtic have until 30 August to find an agreement with Norwich before the window shuts until January.

Idah sale makes most sense for all parties

While Thorup might have a greater role for Idah this season, it is becoming increasingly clear that a permanent sale is the best option for all parties.

Idah enjoyed his time at Celtic, and bagged eight goals from 15 league appearances to help secure the title over rivals Rangers (all stats from Fbref).

Celtic may need to offer something closer to £8 million to convince Norwich to cash in, but that should be doable, especially if Matt O’Riley is sold for a big fee.

It will be a loss for Norwich, but it would be preferable to sell a secondary option like Idah this summer instead of someone more important like Gabriel Sara or Sargent.