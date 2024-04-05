Highlights Jonathan Rowe's absence gives Ipswich a "huge advantage," says pundit Carlton Palmer.

Norwich City star winger Jonathan Rowe is set to miss the East Anglian Derby on Saturday due to injury and pundit Carlton Palmer believes that gives Ipswich Town a "huge advantage".

David Wagner, the Canaries' boss, revealed, on Tuesday, that Rowe is set to miss the derby. The 20-year-old sustained a hamstring injury against Queens Park Rangers nearly two months ago, but he has not been able to recover quickly enough to get back to full fitness for this match.

Rowe had previously said that his recovery was going well, and that he was: "itching to get back," but the date of the derby has come too soon for him, as he feared it would.

Speaking to Pink Un, just over a couple of weeks ago, he said: "It's difficult to say [whether he'll be available to face Ipswich]. Everyone wants to be playing in that game and there were players who were out injured the last time we played them. Anyone can perform on the day and add their input. I'm hoping we can do the same regardless of if I'm playing or not."

Carlton Palmer: Jonathan Rowe's absence gives Ipswich a "huge advantage"

Former England international midfielder Palmer has weighed in on the news, and the effect that it will have on tomorrow's early kick-off.

The pundit has revealed that he thinks that the Tractor Boys now have a big advantage going into the match, due to the Norwich winger missing the game.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "It's a massive blow for Norwich that Rowe is set to miss the East Anglian Derby due to an injury. Ipswich go into the game after an impressive run. They're top of the table and have won five of their last six matches. Norwich haven't done too bad themselves, with only two losses in their last six games, and just one in their last four.

"They occupy the last play-off spot at the moment, but Jon Rowe not playing in this game will give Town a huge advantage. At the same time, everyone knows what can happen in derby games. This is a massive game for both clubs, with Ipswich going for back-to-back promotions and City desperate to get into the play-offs.

"As things stand, Coventry have a game in hand on them, but the Canaries do have four more points than them, so even if Coventry, or Preston, were to win their games in hand, they wouldn't go above Norwich.

Championship Table (As it stands April 5th) Team P GD Pts 6 Norwich City 40 14 64 7 Coventry City 39 17 60 8 Preston North End 39 -3 59

"At this point, I think they would take a point in the derby all day long against a side like Ipswich who are flying at the moment."

Jonathan Rowe could have been the deciding factor in the East Anglian derby

Rowe's ability to find the back of the net from difficult angles and situations has been a real asset for City this season, and it was one that paid dividends in the earlier meeting between the two sides.

In the reverse fixture, he scored twice in the 2-2 draw at Portman Road. He got up off the floor quickly, after his failed bicycle kick attempt, to send the ball into the top corner for his first goal, and a snap-shot that went through Vaclav Hladky's legs got him his brace.

It didn't end up being enough to get all three points, but having someone who can produce those moments when you need them is so important in a game like this. That's why he will be such a painful miss for this Norwich side.