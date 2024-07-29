Highlights Sheffield United should hold firm on William Osula with an eight-figure offer needed.

Osula's importance to the team is evident by his 28 league appearances but no goals.

Selling Osula for £10 million would be smart for Sheffield United, given his age and performance.

Carlton Palmer believes that it would be a blow to Chris Wilder if Sheffield United cashed in on Will Osula amid Newcastle United interest.

According to The Star, the Magpies are eyeing a potential move for the 20-year-old this summer.

It has been claimed that it will take an eight-figure sum, plus add-ons, to convince the Blades to sell the forward ahead of the Championship campaign.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his attacking options at St. James’ Park for the upcoming Premier League season, and has turned his attention to Osula.

But Sheffield United are set to hold firm on their stance for the Dane, with the player expected to be a key part of the first team squad this term.

Carlton Palmer gives Will Osula transfer verdict

Palmer believes that Sheffield United are right to hold firm on their stance regarding Osula.

He has claimed that the sale of the forward this summer would come as a blow to Wilder’s side ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

“It has emerged that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are poised to make a surprise move for Sheffield United centre-forward William Osula,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The 20-year-old is under contract at Sheffield United until the summer of 2027.

“Sheffield United will not be keen to sell William ahead of the current season, and it would take a huge offer in the region of around £10 million plus to get him out of there.

Related Harrison Burrows issues emotional Peterborough message following £6m Sheffield United switch The former Posh skipper has revealed a heartfelt message to the club after departing for Sheffield United

“Newcastle United and Eddie Howe have been in the market for a new striker, they’ve been linked with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but it seems now that they’re going to turn their attention [to Osula].

“Eddie Howe was reported to have described him as a serious player.

“They’ve been carrying out background checks this week, and they’ve just checked his recent form and Osula, who is a product of the Danish youth product of Copenhagen, joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and spent the first half of the season at Derby County.

“But he’s so far amassed 31 senior appearances in all competitions.

“It’s a surprise move, but like I said the young player is under contract until the summer of 2027, so it will take a huge bid in the region of £10 million to get him out of Sheffield United, which would be a blow for Chris Wilder with the pending Championship season about to start.”

Will Osula’s importance to Sheffield United

Will Osula - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 5 (0) 0 2022-23 2 (0) 0 2023-24 21 (9) 0

Osula has made 28 league appearances for Sheffield United across the Championship and Premier League, including nine starts (all stats from Fbref).

The forward made 21 of those appearances in the top flight in the previous campaign, but he failed to score for the Blades as they came 20th in the table.

It will come as a surprise that Newcastle are interested in the player given his lack of experience, but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be found with Sheffield United.

The clubs have until 30 August to hash out a potential deal, otherwise he will remain at Bramall Lane beyond the summer window.

Osula deal for £10 million would be good business for Sheffield United

Osula is still only 20, so has plenty of time to develop and improve as a player.

But if Sheffield United can earn £10 million for him now then that would be a great bit of business.

The forward just hasn’t shown enough to be worth fighting to keep if a bid that size comes, and it would be a very welcome piece of income to have given their financial position.

However, it would be very surprising if Newcastle opted to pay an eight-figure sum to sign him this summer given his current track record.