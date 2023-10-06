Highlights Wrexham's start to the season in League Two has been inconsistent, but they have only suffered one defeat in six games and are just six points behind the league leaders.

It's not been a great start to life in League Two for Wrexham - though it's not been a shambolic start by any means.

Having stoked the interests of the nation upon their promotion to League Two last season with an outstanding 111 points, many expected Phil Parkinson's side to finish in and around the top of the league once again, as a result of their form last season. However, it's not all been rosy in the fourth-tier - especially after winning just one of their first five games in the league.

But three wins, two draws and one loss in their previous six games is almost automatic promotion form - and with many wondering if they have shaken off their hangover from last season, Palmer believes that there are three reasons why the Welsh side will shake off their early season hangover to finish strongly and mount a promotion bid come the end of the season.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Wrexham's promotion chances from League Two?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer couldn't quite believe that the club were in the position they were in - and that it will only be a matter of time until they start to rapidly climb up the table.

He said: “Wrexham have been a bit inconsistent at the start of their life in League Two. It’s still only one defeat in six games, and they’re only six points behind leaders Notts County.

“I think it’s just adjusting to life in a higher league. They’re missing key players including their top scorer, and the manager is finding out which players can make the step up.

“I think they will invest again in January and I fully expect Wrexham to be up there in the top three come the end of the season.

“Notts County, Stockport and Wrexham are the top three for me to get promoted.”

Are Wrexham still one of the favourites to go up to League One?

With the money they've spent over the past two seasons, it would be a failure if Wrexham didn't challenge for automatic promotion at the worst.

In Paul Mullin, they've got a striker who scored 32 goals in just 46 league games for Cambridge in League Two in 2020-21, and alongside experienced players such as Ben Tozer, Eoghan O'Connell, Steven Fletcher and James McClean, it's a superb nucleus that should see them right up there with leaders Notts County in terms of the promotion picture.

They are only six points behind the Meadow Lane club, and over the course of a season, that's not too much of a target to attain come the start of May. Mullin has already bagged two goals after suffering a punctured lung in pre-season, and the other signings are beginning to get up to scratch with the rest of the squad.

As Palmer alluded to, the Red Dragons are one of the stronger teams in the division and should be challenging their divisional rivals from last season and Stockport if they are to achieve promotion to the third-tier for the first time since 2005.

And, with the financial power of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney behind them, it's likely that they'll chuck further money into the transfer budget if Wrexham are in the promotion mixer come the January window.