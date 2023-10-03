Highlights Patrick Roberts' fine form could see him move to Southampton, with his contract expiring next summer and no extension signed.

Carlton Palmer believes Roberts may be influenced by former teammate Ross Stewart, who moved to Southampton.

However, Roberts may face tough competition for playing time if he joins Southampton, as they have several talented wingers in their squad.

Patrick Roberts' fine form for Sunderland over the past two seasons could see him move on - with Southampton reportedly considering a move for his services.

The London-born winger has hopped around clubs throughout his career, with his better spells coming at Celtic, with other failed spells at Girona, Norwich and French side Troyes meaning it was tough for him to find a permanent home.

The 26-year-old has found comfort in Sunderland, however. Winning promotion with the club in 2021-22, a stellar season last time out has seen the diminutive winger light up the second-tier after years of promise - and that has given him a pedestal to perform to the best of his capabilities in the north east.

But with his contract running down, Carlton Palmer believes that there could be a major temptation to join Southampton in the winter window - with a former teammate being described as a potential influence.

What is the latest news on Patrick Roberts?

Journalist Darren Witcoop believes that Southampton are continuing to keep a close eye on Roberts after registering their interest in the summer transfer window.

Roberts has reportedly yet to sign on the dotted line over a contract extension that is aimed to keep him at the Stadium of Light - and with his contract expiring next summer, Sunderland could run the risk of losing him for nothing next summer if he doesn’t commit.

As a result, the Wearside outfit could well look to sell him in January - which means Southampton would have a strong chance of signing him.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Patrick Roberts and a potential move to Southampton?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Roberts could well be influenced by former teammate Ross Stewart, who made the move down to the south coast in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

He said: “Southampton remain keen to sign Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts. Southampton had a bid of around £5million rejected on deadline day ,with Roberts firmly in Mowbray’s plans.

“Roberts’ contract is due to expire in the summer and he’s been offered a new deal - which he has not yet signed. Sunderland are riding high again this season, as they’re currently sitting in fourth place with four wins in their last five games. Southampton sit in 10th after picking up their first win in four games, but they are only three points behind Sunderland.

“Ross Stewart might play an important role in what happens. Stewart moved to Southampton in the summer transfer window and could well tempt his former teammate to follow him.

“If Roberts doesn’t sign a new deal before the January transfer window shuts, Sunderland will be forced to sell him as they can’t risk losing him for nothing in the summer.”

Would Patrick Roberts be wise to move from Sunderland to Southampton?

Sometimes the grass isn't always greener. Roberts has a good situation at present at the Stadium of Light alongside Jack Clarke on either wing, and in a young, hungry team, times are looking good at Sunderland.

There is no guarantee that he would start at Southampton. The recently relegated club have Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, Sekou Mara, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ryan Fraser and Samuel Edozie - who are all capable of starting on the wings at St. Mary’s. There would be a real flood of talent for the Black Cats winger to contend with - which makes his task tricky should he move to play for Russell Martin.