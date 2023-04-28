Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Queens Park Rangers have been the most underwhelming side in the EFL this season.

The R's enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign under former manager Michael Beale and sat top of the Championship table in late October, but have dropped down the standings alarmingly in recent months, winning just three of their last 28 league games.

Beale departed the club for Rangers in November and was replaced by Neil Critchley, but the former Blackpool boss was dismissed in February after winning just one of his 12 games in charge in all competitions.

Gareth Ainsworth became the club's third manager of the season when he joined from Wycombe Wanderers, but after a tough start to life at Loftus Road, he looks to have secured safety after Saturday's shock 2-1 victory over already-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Hoops currently sit 19th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the R's have been the most underwhelming side in the EFL this season, particularly considering the way they started the campaign.

"The one team that I think will be really disappointed this season with their performance in the EFL will be QPR," Palmer said.

"They were going great guns under Mick Beale, I think the priority was for promotion this season, I think it was clear from the onset that it was what they were looking for and they were well on course for that.

"But unfortunately Rangers came in for him, he wanted to go and then they made the appointment of Critchley which didn't work and now they've ended up just staying up with two games to go it looks like.

"They will definitely stay up with that result at Burnley, but they'll be very, very disappointed with their season."

Have QPR been the EFL's most underwhelming side?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that the R's have had one of the most disappointing seasons in the EFL.

Beale arguably overachieved to have them top of the table in October, but the rumours over his future and his eventual departure clearly had a signficant impact, while the excellent job he has done at Rangers since his move to Ibrox underlines how much of a loss the 42-year-old was.

The poor form under Critchley was surprising given the success he enjoyed at Blackpool and it could be argued he deserved more time, with Ainsworth's struggles highlighting the size of the challenge Critchley faced to turn around the decline that had already set in prior to his arrival.

There are still question marks about Ainsworth's long-term future at Loftus Road, but the Hoops will just be glad to survive after the most turbulent of campaigns.