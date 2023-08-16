Highlights Carlton Palmer predicts a play-off place for Ipswich Town in their first season back in the Championship, but expects Leicester and Leeds to secure automatic promotion.

Ipswich have had a strong start to the season, winning both of their league fixtures and progressing in the EFL Cup.

Carlton Palmer is sticking to his guns when it comes to his pre-season automatic promotion predictions in the Championship.

The former midfielder opted for Leicester City and Leeds United to win out the two places back in the Premier League for next season.

The emergence of Ipswich Town as a potential threat has not seen him decide to change his mind.

Kieran McKenna’s side are one of just two teams to have won both of their opening league fixtures this campaign.

Victories have come against Sunderland and Stoke City to give the Tractor Boys a maximum six points from a possible six.

What does Carlton Palmer expect from Ipswich Town this season?

While Palmer did mention Ipswich as a potential surprise package in the second division this year, he predicts that a play-off place is the best outcome for their first season back at this level.

He fully believes that Ipswich will be competing at the top end of the table this season, but he still back Leicester and Leeds to secure the automatic promotion places.

“After two games of the season it’s hard to make too many assumptions about automatic promotion from the Championship,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I predicted before the start of the season all three Premier League teams would be taking the top spots, with Leeds and Leicester my top two, and I won’t change my mind on that.

“Ipswich have had a strong start to the season and I did say to expect them to do well, and I do believe they will be there or thereabouts.

“But not in the top two, play-offs yes.”

A 2-1 win against Sunderland on the opening day saw McKenna’s side take all three points away from the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson then secured a first home win of the new term at Portman Road, sealing a victory over Alex Neil’s side.

A 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers in between those two league fixtures saw the club progress to the second round of the EFL Cup, where they will face League One side Reading.

Ipswich return to league action this weekend to face QPR at Loftus Road on 19 August.

The transfer window remains open for the next couple of weeks, which also offers Ipswich the chance to make further improvements to McKenna’s squad and that could boost their automatic promotion chances.

The window closes at 11pm on 1 September.

Can Ipswich Town compete for automatic promotion?

Leicester and Leeds have not been as impressive as some may have expected but they are still the favourites for automatic promotion in the eyes of many.

Ipswich have done well to get off to a good start, but it is far too early to determine if they can sustain this over a 46-game campaign.

If they can keep this form up going into the international break in September that would certainly lay down a marker of their intent.

But it might not be until closer to Christmas that we can really say for certain who is involved in the battle for a top two spot.