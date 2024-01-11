Highlights Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei is likely to go out on loan this transfer window due to his lack of game time.

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have been mentioned as potential destinations for Ebiowei to seek regular minutes.

It is still unclear where Ebiowei will end up as no clubs have been officially linked to him.

With the January transfer window now well underway, Premier League clubs will view the remainder of the month as a chance to weigh up options for those out of favour.

Flipping the perspective the other way, many Championship and League One managers will be eyeing up loan deals for top-flight young talent as they look to add the final pieces of the jigsaw.

Malcolm Ebiowei set for EFL return

Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei has endured a frustrating period since moving to Selhurst Park from Derby County on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 but could be set to head back to the EFL this month.

In recent seasons, Palace have notoriously acquired the services of some top EFL talent such as Ebere Eze and Michael Olise. However, Ebiowei is yet to emulate such successes, and has only registered five appearances in the Eagles' first team.

He endured an underwhelming loan spell at Hull City in the second half of last season, where the 20-year-old failed to register a single goal contribution in 12 appearances.

And, despite being limited to EFL Trophy appearances this term, interest in Ebiowei has remained as per a recent report from Football Insider.

The report claims that Ebiowei, who has sat on the Palace bench in nine Premier League games so far this season has agreed with Roy Hodgson and the Palace higher-ups to sanction a loan deal, in a bit to seek regular game time once again for the remainder of the season. Several EFL clubs are said to be keen.

Carlton Palmer namechecks former club in Malcolm Ebiowei verdict

Whilst no clubs were mooted to have shown concrete interest in acquiring Ebiowei on a short-term basis, former England defender Carlton Palmer has put forward two potential destinations for the young winger when speaking exclusively to FLW.

"Crystal Palace's talented winger Malcolm Ebiowei is set to go out on loan in the January transfer window due to his lack of game time," Palmer began.

"Ebiowei has had previous spells in the Championship before with Derby County and whilst on loan at Hull City."

"Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Swansea have all previously registered an interest in signing Malcolm, and there is said to be a battle to acquire his signature this time round. However, Palace are keen for him to go to a club where he would get regular minutes." the pundit continued.

Palmer then went on to mention two of the aforementioned clubs as ideal destinations for the winger to seek such minutes for the remainder of the campaign.

He said: "Blackburn would be an ideal fit. I could see Paul Warne and Derby being interested, but I think both Crystal Palace and the player would be keen for him to ply his trade in the Championship."

Malcolm Ebiowei's next move

The two clubs namechecked by Palmer are reasonable fits for Ebiowei, as Blackburn have a record of developing young wingers, such as their own homegrown talent, Tyrhys Dolan, in recent seasons.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side need reinforcements in the window, as their recent inconsistencies have led to pressure growing on the Dane at Ewood Park.

As for Derby, it would be an ideal fit in different ways. Firstly, Ebiowei would have the support of the fans given his previous affiliation, and he would surely relish the challenge of aiding the Rams' promotion pursuit considering the contrasting fortunes the club suffered during his breakthrough period.

League One Table (As it stands January 8th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 26 20 53 2 Bolton Wanderers 24 21 51 3 Peterborough United 25 23 49 4 Derby County 25 23 49 5 Oxford United 25 13 46 6 Barnsley 24 18 43 7 Stevenage 25 12 43 8 Blackpool 26 10 39

However, as no clubs have been officially linked, it remains unclear where the exciting talent will end up.