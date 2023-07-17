Carlton Palmer believes Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers will be two of the teams that struggle in the Championship in the 2023/24 season as he makes his early-season relegation predictions.

Birmingham had a reasonably successful campaign last season, as they stayed clear of the relegation zone for the majority of the campaign, despite performances dropping off towards the latter end.

While QPR started the season off very well, but managerial changes and squad performances dropping off meant they spent the second half of the season in a relegation battle.

As well as these two sides, Palmer also believes that newly promoted Plymouth Argyle will also be in the reckoning for relegation. While he also mentioned Huddersfield Town, who are under Neil Warnock, and Rotherham United, who retained their Championship status last season.

How are Birmingham City preparing for the new Championship season?

The Blues are heading into the new Championship season with new owners, as Shelby Companies Limited have completed its 45.98% stake in the football club, along with purchasing the club’s stadium.

While on the pitch, Birmingham have been very busy with transfers as they look to back manager John Eustace in the market.

The club have brought in Siriki Dembele, Krystian Bielik, Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi, Ethan Laird, and Dion Sanderson on permanent deals.

But the club has also lost some key players, with Tahith Chong, Jobe Bellingham, Troy Deeney, and Harlee Dean all departing.

The Blues have acted swiftly in the market and will no doubt be keen to continue while they play their pre-season games ahead of their opening Championship game against Swansea City.

How are QPR preparing for the new Championship season?

It can’t be said that QPR have been as busy as Birmingham have been in the transfer market.

The Rs heading into this summer on the back of a terrible campaign, one that had consequences higher up. As the club announced, Tony Fernandes has sold his shares and director Les Ferdinand has stepped back from his role.

Gareth Ainsworth would have hoped for more signings by now, with the club adding the additions of Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche on free transfers, while Taylor Richards has been signed from Brighton & Hove Albion.

QPR have seen several first-team players leave the club this summer, with Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng joining fellow Championship teams. While players have left following the end of their contracts last summer.

But that isn’t expected to be the end of the departures, with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair being linked with possible moves away in recent weeks.

So, unless QPR get active in the next few weeks, they could start the new Championship season a lot lighter than when they finished it last season.

Which teams does Carlton Palmer think will be relegated from the Championship?

Here at Football League World, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his early predictions on who will be relegated from the Championship in the 2023/24 campaign.

He told FLW: “Early predictions for relegation from the Championship and I think any side that gets promoted is always going to find it hard to stay up given the financial increase in salaries you have to pay.

“Generally there are very few players that you can keep in the current squad when you get promoted that can step up to that level, some can, and some can’t. So recruiting better players is a financial burden to the club because you get promotion to the Championship, and it's only an extra 5 or 6 million, but you need more than that to sign players and salaries.

“So I think it's going to be three from five that get relegated, I think Plymouth, I think Birmingham City will always struggle given their finances I know they got new owners, I think QPR, Huddersfield, and Rotherham. I think it will be three from five.”