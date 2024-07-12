Highlights Plymouth Argyle could have an edge in securing striker Namory Cisse over Millwall, says pundit Carlton Palmer.

Cisse, with 3 goals in 10 starts, brings height and potential as a target man that both clubs could benefit from.

With interest in top talent Morgan Whittaker, Argyle may need to act fast to secure reinforcements in case of departure.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth Argyle could hold the upper hand in the race with Millwall for Austria Lustenau striker Namory Cisse this summer.

Football Insider broke the news earlier this week that the Pilgrims are in a race against their Championship rivals for the forward, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Austrian Bundesliga side.

After scoring three goals in ten starts for the relegated side, Cisse is said to be tracked by the second tier duo, who both found goals hard to come by at periods in the previous campaign.

But Palmer believes the Lions’ early transfer business could see Argyle take the upper hand in the race for the target man in the coming weeks, as both sides look to add to their attacking talents.

Plymouth Argyle and Millwall face battle for Namory Cisse

At the age of 21, Cisse is a player who could have bags of potential, and his six-foot-four frame could offer both sides an alternative option going forward in the next campaign.

Neil Harris has already acted to bring in prolific Notts County hitman Macaulay Langstaff to The Den this summer after the 27-year-old netted 70 times in 91 league games for the Magpies during his two years at the club.

Argyle have also been busy in the transfer market to bring frontman Muhamed Tijani in from Slavia Prague on a season-long loan, as well as winger Ibrahim Cissoko on a similar deal from Toulouse

Despite that, Palmer sees former Gateshead man Langstaff as the first-choice for Millwall in the season to come, and Argyle could benefit as a result.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer said: “Millwall have already added to their striking ranks in signing Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County which is a great bit of business.

“Namory Cisse has great attributes, he is six foot four, he has a good physical profile, and he is a very good target man.

Namory Cisse 23/24 Austria Bundesliga stats Appearances 26 Starts 10 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 0.34 Source: FBRef

“He’s played in the top flight in Austria, and he could be a very good bit of business. He’s low-risk, he’s entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club, so this is a chance for the club to get a transfer fee for him.

“It will be interesting to see where he does end up. I think Plymouth Argyle possibly will be the best fit for him under new manager Wayne Rooney where he would be able to play more regular first-team football.

“With Millwall signing Macaulay Langstaff, his chances could be limited there, but it could be a good bit of business for both clubs and would represent a low-risk gamble.”

Plymouth Argyle may need reinforcements if Morgan Whittaker departs

While Argyle boss Rooney has brought in a number of exciting attacking prospects this summer, he will have his fingers crossed that he keeps hold of top talent Morgan Whittaker for the season ahead.

After scoring 19 league goals in the previous campaign, interest has reignited in the former Swansea City man of late, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford said to be keen.

Delta Vigo, Stuttgart and Lazio are all also said to be tracking the wide man, with Argyle putting a £15 million price tag on his head during the January transfer window.

With that in mind, Palmer believes the Greens need to be proactive in the transfer window, in case their star man does set off for pastures new in the coming weeks.

He continued: “I think Plymouth are bracing themselves possibly to lose their talisman Morgan Whittaker. Obviously, Wayne Rooney would like to keep him, but he has come out and said that he understands if the player wants to go and play at the highest level.

“He won’t go cheaply, and he understands that the player wants to play at the highest level, so if someone comes in at the right money, then of course Plymouth will be looking at possible replacements should he leave.”