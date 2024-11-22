Millwall have made an excellent start to the 2024/25 Championship season, and Carlton Palmer believes that Neil Harris' side could crack the play-off places now that their striking department has been fully replenished after numerous injuries.

The Lions had been without summer signing Josh Coburn for almost two months with a calf injury suffered in mid-September before the on-loan Middlesbrough striker made a gradual return to the side in the three games prior to the November international break.

On top of that, Millwall had been without Welsh international Tom Bradshaw for 10 weeks, since he injured his hamstring in a Carabao Cup tie with Leyton Orient in late August, before making his comeback against Stoke City in the final game before the two-week interval.

With both those centre-forwards now fully recovered from their ailments, Harris has a full complement of forward options to choose from heading into a crucial festive period, in what will be a massive boost to the team.

"Goals are what get you promoted"

Palmer has revealed he believes that whilst it will be very tight between the play-off chasing pack, having four quality striking options fully fit and available to Harris could see Millwall record a play-off finish this season.

Palmer said: "Millwall and their manager Neil Harris are pleased to report that all four strikers are fit after the international break. They're only two points off the play-offs, it's fantastic news for Millwall and Harris that Tom Bradshaw and Josh Coburn are back from injury.

"Having lost Bradshaw and Coburn, they've been relying on summer signings Macaulay Langstaff and Mihailo Ivanovic to lead the line. So it's fantastic news for Millwall to have the options of all fit strikers, goals are what get you promoted.

"So, they're going along nicely in the league, and it is always difficult when you lose your strikers. Like I said, they're just outside a play-off place, only scored 18 goals, but have a very good defensive record with only 13 conceded.

"When you're looking at the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United, they've scored 24 and 25 goals. So this is magnificent news for them. Could it turn them into a top-six side? I think it's all to play for.

"I think it's going to be very, very tight. You don't see Sunderland, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Burnley and West Brom dropping out of those places, so then you're looking at Watford, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Blackburn, I still think Luton are going to have a little say in what's going to happen.

"I know they're at the bottom of the league, and there's a lot of teams who are placed quite handily. You look at Swansea, Derby, Stoke, Norwich, Sheffield Wednesday, they're not a million miles away.

"So, it's going to be very tough to get into the top-six, but having four very good fit strikers who can score goals, is obviously a very good bonus."

Getting a boost to their firepower may be the final ingredient in Millwall's promotion recipe

As Palmer made reference to, despite the fact Millwall haven't scored an abundance of goals, their superb defensive record has more often than not seen them require just the one goal to pick up all three points.

Millwall's recent run of Championship results Opponent Result Stoke City (A) 1-1 draw Leeds (H) 1-0 win Burnley (H) 1-0 win Swansea (A) 0-1 win Plymouth (H) 1-0 win Derby (H) 1-1 draw West Brom (A) 0-0 draw

The Lions have made The Den a real fortress so far this season, and are showing the rest of the division that you don't have to be a possession-oriented team in order to score goals, keep clean sheets and win games in the Championship.

Millwall have their identity, and so long as it's working for them, they aren't going to shift from it. They're big, physical, well-organised, and yet are still creating plenty of chances and scoring a solid number of goals in the attacking third.

Adding Bradshaw and Coburn back into the mix will only serve to sharpen their cutting edge further, and should they maintain their defensive prowess throughout the campaign, keeping those two fit in attack could provide all the goals Millwall need to fire themselves to the Premier League.