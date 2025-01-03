Carlton Palmer has revealed what price he believes Millwall will settle for in the January transfer window as Wolverhampton Wanderers show interest in Japhet Tanganga.

The centre-back has been in excellent form for the Lions this season, and the Premier League side are targeting the 25-year-old to help them in their fight for survival in the top flight, according to a report from The Express.

RB Leipzig are also in the hunt for the former Tottenham Hotspur man, and Alex Neil will have a huge job on his hands to ensure that one of his star players does not leave The Den in his first month in charge.

Millwall have found it difficult in recent weeks to find consistency after an excellent October, and they head into their second game of 2024 in 13th place.

Palmer makes Tanganga transfer fee claim

The Lions are not out of the play-off conversation yet, and while results have taken a slight dip, others around them are also struggling to maintain their rhythm.

Therefore, they will need all the strength they have to ensure that they are in a position to capitalise if teams above them have a drop in form.

This update regarding Tanganga's future, however, will create a feeling of nervousness in South London, and player-turned-pundit Palmer has spoken exclusively to Football League World about the link and how much he believes Wolves will have to bid to bring the defender to the Midlands.

He told FLW: "Wolves are weighing up a move for Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga. He had a difficult time when he was at Spurs, and he picked up a lot of injuries. There was talk of him being a really, really classy centre-back, and he's proving that at Millwall, he's been outstanding for them.

"One of the clubs that are interested in him is Wolves in a bid to survive. Vitor Pereira is looking at him. Wolves continue to ship goals, so one of their priorities is bringing in a centre-back.

"Tanganga has started but all three games this season, scoring twice for them. He's enjoying his football now after struggling with injuries. Millwall do not want to sell the centre-back, but I am of the understanding there was an agreement when he signed for Millwall that if a Premier League club came a knocking, then Millwall would at least consider the option."

He continued: "Millwall will not want to sell him, he's playing his best football. So, it's one of those, if the offer comes in, they won't let him go for cheap. There are a lot of clubs that are interested. He's just playing the football that everybody knew he could play. He just needed to get fit, get into a rhythm, and play the games that he's been playing.

"He is a Premier League player all day long. What Wolves are planning to do is bring in a player that’s not from the Premier League. He’s not going to come on the cheap, but compared to Premier League players, they might well be able to get him out of Millwall for less than £5m, maybe around £2m or £3m.

"So, in terms of Premier League standard and cost, he is relatively cheap. The only concern they would have is his past injury record. But as I said, this season he's been playing regularly, he’s missed only three games, and he's been outstanding."

Tanganga would be a huge loss to Millwall

Tanganga arrived at Millwall 12 months ago, originally on loan, and he has made quite the impact since then.

He joined the club permanently in the summer when his contract at Tottenham expired, and he has revolutionised the Lions' defence. Confident on the ball as well as being quick and powerful, there are few better in the Championship than the 25-year-old.

Japhet Tanganga Millwall Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 22 (21) Minutes Played 1890 Goals (Assists) 2 (0) xG 1.54 Shots (On Target) 27 (5) Pass Accuracy 79.2% Tackles Won 65.7% Duels Won 63.8% Aerial Duels Won 64.5% *Stats correct as of 03/01/2025

Losing him would have a huge impact on their season, and Neil must do everything he can to keep him at The Den this month. Finding a replacement will be difficult, especially if they do not get a fee that reflects his true worth.

Wolves will more than likely have to pay over the odds for Tanganga, and if RB Leipzig are also involved they could find themselves in a bidding war. This will only benefit Millwall, who must set a high price tag on the defender.