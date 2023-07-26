Whichever way you look at it, the end of the 2022/23 campaign at Millwall has to go down as a huge disappointment.

Gary Rowett and his players had done so well to put themselves in contention for a play-off position, only for their form to falter right at the time it mattered most.

Even despite their poor run towards the end of the season, they still had a good chance of reaching the play-offs on the final day. All they had to do was beat Blackburn Rovers at The Den and a spot in the top six was theirs.

Despite taking a 3-1 lead in that match at one stage, Millwall would go on to lose 4-3 to Rovers, and as a result, saw Sunderland leapfrog them into the top six.

Despite that disappointment, looking at the campaign as a whole, there can be many positives taken, and similarly, the club can look to learn from where they went wrong heading into 2023/24.

Gary Rowett's side have also been active in the transfer market ahead of the new campaign, bringing in four players to the club so far.

Belgian midfielder Casper De Norre has arrived for a modest transfer fee, for example, as has Scottish centre-forward Kevin Nisbet.

Elsewhere, full-backs Joe Bryan and Wes Harding have also joined the Lions on free transfers after their respective departures from Fulham and Rotherham.

There could well be further arrivals to come, too, with plenty of time left in the summer transfer window to do further business.

Carlton Palmer's 2023/24 Millwall Championship prediction

With the 2023/24 Championship campaign now just a matter of days away, we've been picking the brain of former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts ahead of the new EFL season.

As part of that, we asked Palmer how he believes Gary Rowett and Millwall will get on in the second tier this season.

Palmer predicts the club will be there or thereabouts again this time around, but does expect the three clubs coming down in Leeds, Leicester and Southampton to be strong, making Millwall's job to finish in the top six that much more difficult.

"My prediction on where Millwall will finish is, I think it'll be similar to last season," Palmer explained to FLW when asked for his Lions prediction ahead of the new campaign.

"I think they're in and around the play-offs.

"They've had a few outgoings and a few incomings - similar strength of squad to last season. Millwall will always be a difficult place for teams to go and get a result.

"The three teams that have come down, in my opinion, last season, I expect to be really competitive."

When does the 2023/24 Championship season start?

It is now just a matter of days until the Championship season gets underway, with Sheffield Wednesday set to host Southampton at Hillsborough under the lights in the league's opener on August 4th.

Fortunately for Millwall, they do not have to wait much longer to get their campaign underway, with the Lions' first match taking place on Saturday August 5th.

Gary Rowett and his side travel away to face Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough in what should provide both sides with a very stern test on the opening weekend.

Millwall's first home league match comes on August 12th, when the Lions host Bristol City at The Den.