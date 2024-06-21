Highlights Carlton Palmer predicts Middlesbrough may sell Dan Barlaser for £1 million amid Trabzonspor interest this summer.

Barlaser, linked with Trabzonspor, has struggled to secure a starting spot despite making 44 appearances for Boro.

A sale could give Middlesbrough the funds to strengthen the squad and boost their promotion chances next season.

Carlton Palmer expects Middlesbrough to cash in on Dan Barlaser this summer amid Trabzonspor interest and has suggested he may be available for £1 million.

According to Teesside Live, the Turkish club are interested in signing the midfielder during the transfer window.

Talks are ongoing over a potential deal, with Barlaser having joined Boro during the 2023 January window.

He made the switch from Rotherham United in a deal worth a reported £900,000, rising as high as £1.5 million with add-ons.

The 27-year-old has made 44 appearances for the Championship side during his 18 months at the Riverside, including 29 starts (all stats from Fbref).

Barlaser has a contract with Middlesbrough until the summer of 2026, but a summer departure could be on the cards if a fee can be agreed between the two clubs.

Carlton Palmer gives Dan Barlaser transfer verdict

Palmer believes that a deal in the region of the £1 million mark will be enough to convince Middlesbrough to part ways with Barlaser.

He has claimed that a sale could help the club reinvest back into making improvements to Michael Carrick’s side for a promotion push next season.

“It’s reported that Turkish side Trabzonspor have submitted an initial enquiry about Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Dan signed from Rotherham more than a year ago for £1 million but has failed to cement a regular place in the starting lineup at Middlesbrough.

“Middlesbrough are said to be keen to bring in new players in the summer to make an assault on getting back to the Premier League.

Related Middlesbrough man set to join Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich Boro coach Aaron Danks had been previously linked with a switch to the German giants.

“So they are prepared to listen to offers for Dan.

“I would assume a bid of £1 million for the midfield player, what they paid [or] a little bit more, they would let him go.

“Dan, who was born in Gateshead, still has family in Turkey, and I’m sure would welcome a move to a club like Trabzonspor.

“The club finished third last season in the league, and qualified for Europe as a result from that, so regular first team football and the chance to play in Europe, I think at a £1 million fee would probably see Dan go.

“Talks are ongoing, and we’ll wait to see the outcome of that.”

Dan Barlaser's importance to Middlesbrough

Dan Barlaser's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 86.52 Pass Completion (%) 85.40 Progressive Passes 8.59 Progressive Carries 1.51 Successful Take-ons 0.54 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.50 Progressive Passes Received 1.28

Barlaser struggled for game time initially after signing for Boro, making just three starts in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he grew in importance to Carrick’s team over the last 12 months, featuring 33 times in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Boro will be open to a sale, but they hold a strong negotiating position due to the time left on the player’s contract.

There is no immediate rush to cash in, meaning they can hold out for as high a fee as they think is acceptable.

Barlaser sale could make sense for Middlesbrough

If Middlesbrough can get £1 to 2 million for Barlaser, then this is a deal that could make sense.

That money could help fund reinforcements elsewhere while it sounds like Aiden Morris is set to join and bolster Carrick's options in the middle of the park.

This deal really does seem like it should be up to Carrick, as he is the one who will determine Barlaser’s true importance to the team next year.

If he feels an upgrade can be made on the 27-year-old, then this could be a good opportunity to cash in, but they can stick with the player if Carrick wants to keep him as part of their first team plans next season.