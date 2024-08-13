Wrexham have already made their mark on League One after reaching the third tier via back-to-back promotions, by defeating Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 in their opening game.

The Red Dragons will not want their impressive rise through the leagues to end in League One, and are looking for fresh talent to bolster their chances of yet another promotion push.

Football Insider have revealed that Phil Parkinson's men are keen on a move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith, while the Championship side could be willing to let go of their man, who has moved down the pecking order at Hillsborough following the signing of Ike Ugbo.

Carlton Palmer issues verdict as Red Dragons plot move for Smith

The pundit exclusively told Football League World: "It's believed that Wrexham have opened talks with Sheffield Wednesday about the potential signing of Michael Smith.

"Michael's 32 years of age.

"Wrexham have had a meteoric rise, two back-to-back promotions, looking to make it a third.

"Opening day of the season win at home, 3-2 against Wycombe.

"They're looking to do it, they're looking to get promotion at the first time of asking out of League One to the Championship.

"If you're going to do that, then you sign a Michael Smith, that's as simple as that.

"Michael's had two promotions out of this league, I believe, two or three promotions out of this league.

"He's prolific in League One, he's a guaranteed 20 goals a season in League One.

"He has that experience, he has that mentality, he works hard, he gives that edge to a team, and at Sheffield Wednesday he's become a bit-part.

"And his record in the Championship is poor, he doesn't score the same volumes as he does in League One in the Championship.

"So at 32, with a year left in his contract, with the players that they've brought into the football club now, Ugbo now returning to the football club, it would make perfect sense for the Owls to go and get him off their wage bill now.

"But it'd be a terrific signing for Wrexham, they've already got an array of talent, but the experience and quality that Michael Smith will bring to their team at that level will be a game changer for them.

"He plays games, he doesn't miss games through injury, I think it'd be a fantastic move for Wrexham and, again signalling their intent on what they want to do, that they want to be in the Championship next season.

"With him falling down the pecking order at Sheffield Wednesday, I'm sure Sheffield Wednesday, if the deal's right, with a year left on his contract, will let him go.

"Although every time he's come on for Sheffield Wednesday, when he has last season, he's featured from the bench, he's always had a positive impact on the game."

A Smith move to Wrexham would suit all three parties

The Red Dragons have lofty ambitions of achieving their third promotion on the spin, and Smith is a forward who is capable of spearheading them towards that goal.

During his last season in League One, the 32-year-old scored 18 goals for Wednesday during the 2022/23 season in which the South Yorkshire outfit were promoted from the third tier to the Championship.

Michael Smith 2022/23 League One Stats as per FotMob Appearances 39 Starts 34 Shots 94 Shots on target 43 Expected goals (xG) 14.0 Goals 17 Chances created 49 Expected assists (xA) 3.82 Assists 6

But last season, the former Rotherham United man was named in the Owls' starting 11 in the Championship on just 11 occasions, and scored four goals from a total of 31 appearances.

Smith could be keen on more first team opportunities, while this is Wednesday's last opportunity to cash in on their man as his contract expires next summer.

From Wrexham's point of view, signing an experienced forward who has a strong goalscoring record in League One is not an opportunity they should miss as they strive for Championship football.