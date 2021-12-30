Carlton Palmer makes West Brom transfer suggestion involving Dwight Gayle

West Brom are on the hunt for a new striker in the winter transfer window and one name that could be available is Dwight Gayle – and Carlton Palmer has told GiveMeSport that he feels a deal could be done.

The Baggies have struggled to score in recent weeks and with the side likely to push some forwards out of the exit door when the window opens, the team could have space for a few more faces upfront.

There are a number of names that have been linked so far and one of them is Dwight Gayle. The current Newcastle man hasn’t featured much for the Premier League side this season, although, as reported by the Birmingham Mail, Eddie Howe does have plans for the striker.

Still though, the links have remained. He has previously played for West Brom and impressed, bagging 24 goals in just 41 games. It was a superb record that has kept him on the Baggies radar ever since he returned from his loan spell.

Since returning to Newcastle, he has managed nearly 50 games in total but hasn’t scored as regularly and has also managed just four appearances for the club this campaign too.

It means that there could be an opening for him to go out on a short-term deal when the winter window opens – and Carlton Palmer believes that Valerien Ismael’s side could land him in January, as he told GiveMeSport it ‘might be an option.’

He said: “West Brom will need something in the transfer window, whether they let him go out on loan, assuming Newcastle can do good business and get their targets in, they may let him go out on loan from January until the end of the season, that might be an option.”

If they sign the forward, then he would certainly fill a position of need for them – and could help fire them into the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

Dwight Gayle at Championship level is not only proven but has a superb record to boot.

He may be 31-years-old now but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t bag plenty of goals still in the second tier. If given the right service, Gayle’s proven he can put the ball into the back of the net and he could do it again at the Hawthorns.

At Newcastle, he hasn’t managed to get onto the field as much as he would like. The lack of gametime has ultimately led to less goals and if the chance to get regular action elsewhere presents itself in the winter window, then he would certainly have to consider it.

The Baggies are an attractive option for Gayle too, as they are in the hunt for a promotion spot and he has also played there previously. If he joins, then Valerien Ismael would certainly have himself a top forward on his hands for the rest of the campaign.