Highlights Former West Brom player Carlton Palmer believes that signing Peterborough's Kwame Poku would be a good bit of business due to his versatility and impressive goal contributions this season.

Poku is attracting interest from multiple clubs, including West Brom, Stoke, Millwall, Sunderland, Ipswich, and Bristol City, indicating that there is fierce competition for his signature.

The potential transfer of Poku to West Brom may depend on whether the owner can find a buyer ahead of the January window, as the club's spending capabilities may be limited until a takeover occurs.

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer believes the club should push to sign Peterborough’s Kwame Poku due to his versatility in the final third.

West Brom in hunt to sign Kwame Poku

The 22-year-old joined the Posh from Colchester in 2021, and he has now established himself as a key player in Darren Ferguson’s side, registering 12 goal contributions in the 16 appearances this season in League One.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Poku is attracting admirers from a higher level, with TEAMTalk recently stating that Albion were looking at the winger, along with Stoke, Millwall, Sunderland, Ipswich and Bristol City.

So, there is fierce competition for his signature, and any deal to bring him to The Hawthorns is likely to depend on whether owner Guochuan Lai manages to find a buyer ahead of the January window.

What has Carlton Palmer said about this potential transfer?

Naturally, this has got supporters talking about whether Poku would be a good addition, and former Albion player and England international Palmer explained to FLW why he feels this would be a good bit of business.

“Poku has registered six goals and six assists so far this season for the League One outfit, and he is only 22 and can play through the middle and down either flank.

“Carlos Corberan likes players who are versatile and can play different positions, with Daryl Dike still struggling for consistent fitness and games.

“I think Carlos is looking for other options should the proposed takeover take place, as he looks to strengthen his squad to push on for a play-off place or even automatic promotion.”

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Would this be a good signing for West Brom?

Anyone who has seen Poku play for Peterborough this season will recognise that he is a very exciting talent, and he should only get better when you consider his age.

He has a great ability to beat his opponent, but he is crucially adding an end product to his game, as he has improved his technique and composure to make a real difference.

So, it does seem as though he is ready for the next step at some point, whether that’s in January or next summer, but Poku does have the raw ability to play in the Championship.

From Albion’s perspective, you could argue that they would need a natural number nine as a priority ahead of a more versatile forward, but there’s no doubt that he would be an interesting addition.

What next for West Brom?

It seems unlikely that Albion are going to be spending unless they’re taken over, as the main concern if Lai remains in charge is going to be over who they can keep at the club.

All connected to the Baggies are hoping for a takeover, and there have been some encouraging noises on that front in recent weeks.

For Corberan, he can only concentrate on football, even if he will be helping the recruitment team as they step up plans ahead of January.

Albion are back in action against Ipswich Town on Saturday, as they look to build on their impressive form over the past month or so that has lifted the side to seventh in the Championship table.