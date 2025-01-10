Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that it will take a fee of £15 million to see his former club sell Tom Fellows to Everton this month.

Fellows has been a standout player for the Baggies in recent months and has received plenty of interest from Premier League sides, with the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace keen to secure his signature, as per Teamtalk.

This isn't the first time that West Brom have received interest in Fellows, with Ipswich Town and Southampton keen in the summer before the Saints had a reported £8million bid turned down.

Things have changed at The Hawthorns since then, with Carlos Corberan leaving for Valencia, but the winger has continued to impress, and Palmer has claimed it will take £15million to prize him away this month.

Carlton Palmer delivers Tom Fellows asking price claim

Palmer, who won 18 caps for England in the 1990s, believes that losing Fellows would be a huge blow to the Baggies this month, but it wouldn't surprise him if he did move on.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Everton and Crystal Palace are looking at a potential move for West Brom winger Tom Fellows and this will be worrying news for West Brom supporters.

“The two Premier League sides have placed the 21-year-old on their wish list. Fellows has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Albion this season and, after coming through the academy system, he’s a key part of the first-team squad.

“He’s contributed two goals and ten assists from 26 appearances in the Championship this season. He’s been very good, he’s a very good player, and it was reported in the summer that Southampton made an offer of about £8million for the player and the deal failed to go through.

“It was also mentioned that Ipswich were interested in him, but now it’s Everton and Palace who are stepping up their bid to try and secure his services in the January transfer window.

“This would be a bitter blow for West Brom. He enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, appearing 33 times in the Championship, including 14 starts.

“He’s been a crucial part of the team this season and I would think it’s going to take a figure of around £15million to see him leave the club.

“I think it’s one of those situations where the manager, Carlos Corberan, has left the football club after doing a fantastic job, and I think he’s left because the investment isn’t there. He needed to bring in a striker, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see young Tom Fellows moving on if the right offer comes in.”

West Brom should hold out for big money to sell Tom Fellows

Fellows is young, English and talented, so West Brom certainly shouldn't be selling him for anything less than £10million this month, particularly as they're in a promotion race.

The 21-year-old is under contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2027, so their hand won't be forced, and they should only sell the youngster if they receive an offer that's too good to refuse.

Tom Fellows' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A West Brom 2021- 72 7 14 Crawley Town (Loan) 2022-23 40 0 2

Losing Fellows would be a huge blow to West Brom's promotion hopes, and whoever is appointed as the club's new manager should be very desperate to keep him.

The England U21 international is only going to improve, and the last thing West Brom will want to do is sell him, only for him to flourish elsewhere and be worth more than he is now.

As an academy product, Fellows is one of West Brom's own, and they should be holding out for a hefty fee if they're to part ways with the winger.