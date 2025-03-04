Carlton Palmer expects Wayne Rooney to make a return to management in the EFL someday.

The 39-year-old was recently dismissed by Plymouth Argyle in January after taking charge of the club during the summer.

He has previously worked at Birmingham City and Derby County, lasting just 15 games with the Blues in the previous campaign.

Rooney’s time at Pride Park earned him more credit, albeit the team still suffered relegation from the Championship after numerous issues behind the scenes.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 25 5 6 14 20.00

Carlton Palmer makes Wayne Rooney sacking claim

Palmer has claimed that Plymouth were too quick to dismiss Rooney, despite Miron Muslic’s positive impact at the club since joining in his place.

He also believes that the former forward was stuck in a difficult position at Birmingham that meant he was always going to struggle.

“It’s a difficult one now for Wayne Rooney,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Disappointing spells at Birmingham City and Plymouth.

“I think Birmingham, yes it was disappointing but also he was on to a hiding to nothing because of the situation with John Eustace.

“I think Plymouth, for me, I think they still got rid of him too early.

“I know they brought him in, it was always going to be difficult for Wayne, I think they needed to give him until the end of the season and that was in my opinion.

“But it was a bad situation, I’m sure Wayne still harbours thoughts of being a successful manager.

“It doesn’t always go that you’re a great player and you go on and be a great manager, without a shadow of a doubt Wayne was one hell of a player.”

Palmer expects Rooney return

Palmer expects that Rooney will have to drop down the divisions to return to management in England, potentially even as low as League Two.

“But, he’s very thoughtful, he’s very hard-working, it’s something that he wants to do, it’s something he wants to be successful and hopefully he will get another opportunity,” he continued.

“Probably going to have to drop down to League Two, something like that, go and prove himself there before he gets a good job.

“But fingers crossed that he does get that opportunity, and does get on and has a successful career, just because we’ve had it as footballers.

“Just because we don’t succeed at the first attempt, doesn’t mean we won’t go on and be successful as managers.

“That’s just the way it is, you can still succeed.

“And if Wayne, who still has the desire and still has that in his locker that he wants to do that then of course, he can succeed.”

Rooney needs break from management

Rooney jumped back into management with Plymouth without too much of a break from his Birmingham stint.

Two jobs in a row that didn’t work out, especially without taking much time off, suggests that he should rest and reset before looking for a new club.

If he is eager to improve as a coach, then perhaps even working under someone else as an assistant for a couple of years could be a good idea.

But it’s hard to see him getting another role in the Championship any time soon given his track record now.