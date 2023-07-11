Carlton Palmer believes the signing of Barnsley's Brad Collins would be a useful addition to the Coventry City squad.

The Sky Blues are preparing for the 2023/24 season in the Championship and the aim for the club will be to go one better than they did last season.

Much of Coventry’s summer transfer window has been based around the futures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

But Mark Robins will be eager to improve the squad no matter what happens with them, and it seems they are keen to add to their goalkeeping ranks.

What is the latest on Coventry City’s interest in Brad Collins?

According Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, Coventry are keen on a deal for Barnsley’s shot stopper Brad Collins.

Despite the success of last season, the club hasn’t rested on their laurels; they’ve already brought in Jay Dasilva and Ellis Simms.

Now, it seems they are keen on Collins, who was instrumental in Barnsley’s rise to the League One play-off final last season.

Collins has been at Oakwell since 2019, when he joined from Chelsea on a free transfer, and to this day, the 26-year-old has appeared 117 times for the Yorkshire outfit.

The goalkeeper played 26 times last season, keeping nine clean sheets, but after picking up an injury halfway through the campaign, he lost his regular number one spot.

Collins is contracted to Barnsley until next summer, which means this could be the last chance the club have of getting a fee for the player.

What is Coventry City’s goalkeeping situation?

Ben Wilson is the Sky Blues’ current number one, ending last season with an impressive 20 clean sheets in 43 Championship games.

Wilson has been with the club since 2019 and has gone on to play 89 times for the Sky Blues, as he is now regarded as the club’s first-choice keeper.

Behind Wilson is goalkeeper Simon Moore, who is considered the club’s number two choice. Moore has been with the club since 2021 and has played nearly 50 times for the club, but he is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Coventry City’s interest in Brad Collins

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Coventry City’s interest in Brad Collins and whether Barnsley should sell the goalkeeper.

He told FLW: “Coventry City are running the rule over Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins. Brad's contract expires at Barnsley in the summer of 2024.

“Coventry already have two keepers at present, Ben Wilson the number one and Simon Moore the number two. So it's not an area they need to fill right now, but Robins is looking at building a squad to get an automatic promotion and Brad is seen as an upgrade on Wilson.

“With only a year left on his contract, Brad would be a useful addition to the Coventry squad if they could get him in for reasonable money. (I don't think) Barnsley can't run the risk of him leaving for nothing next summer.”