Carlton Palmer believes Idris El Mizouni would be a tremendous signing for any League One side aiming for promotion.

The Ipswich Town midfielder is the subject of transfer interest from League One after an excellent campaign with Leyton Orient last season.

What is Idris El Mizouni’s situation?

El Mizouni joined Ipswich Town’s academy in 2017, but only made his professional debut for the club two years later.

At a young age, the midfielder struggled for regular minutes in the Ipswich first team, so in 2020 he found himself on loan at League Two side Cambridge United.

He then re-joined the club later that year and spent the first six months of the 2020/21 season there.

In January 2021, he returned to Ipswich but was sent out on loan to Grimsby Town, where he only managed six appearances.

The midfielder remained at Ipswich for the 2021/22 season, but last summer he again searched for first-team football and was sent out on loan.

The 22-year-old joined Leyton Orient and excelled for the League Two outfit, appearing in 44 games and becoming an important member of Richie Wellens’ starting XI.

El Mizouni has returned to Ipswich, and with 12 months left on his contract, his future is very much up in the air.

Ipswich are in the Championship next season, and with plenty of players ahead of him, it seems likely he will be sent out on loan again this summer.

It was reported earlier in the week by East Anglian Daily Times, that Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers have all made loan offers to sign El Mizouni.

It is unclear at this moment where the player could end up, but the report added that Derby are the most likely destination.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Derby, Charlton and Wycombe making offers for Idris El Mizouni

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Derby, Charlton and Wycombe making loan offers for Ipswich’s Idris El Mizouni.

He told FLW: “Derby, Charlton, and Wycombe to name a few clubs have submitted loan deals for Ipswich’s talented midfield player Idris El Mizouni.

“He enjoyed an impressive season in League Two last year, winning the title with Leyton Orient. Although he excelled, it seems he is well down the pecking order for a starting place in Ipswich’s midfield.

“He would be a tremendous signing for any League One side who is looking to get promoted.”