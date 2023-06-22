Carlton Palmer believes Southampton will be looking for a fee between £30 and £35 million for James Ward-Prowse this summer.

The club’s relegation to the Championship has put the future of several of their first-team players into doubt, with Ward-Prowse being one of them.

What is the latest on James Ward-Prowse’s future?

The Englishman has been wanted by several Premier League clubs for a while, but because of Southampton’s situation, it seems the interest has intensified.

A report from Football Insider has stated that arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are leading the race for the 28-year-old.

With West Ham identifying the midfielder as a possible replacement for Declan Rice, who is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Liverpool were a side that was heavily linked with the midfielder, as they eyed new midfield signings, but it has since been reported that Jurgen Klopp is not interested in signing the 28-year-old.

While it has also been reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be interested in Ward-Prowse and Aston Villa have reignited their interest from last summer.

However, all this interest is just that, as at this current time there has been no official bid for the England midfielder.

It has been reported that Ward-Prowse is keen to take his time before making a decision on his future, as teams circle around him.

Ward-Prowse is contracted at St Mary’s until the summer of 2026 and with the club under no pressure to sell, it was exclusively reported by Football League World, that the Saints were looking for a fee of around £40 million.

It remains to be seen if any of the interested parties are willing to pay this much for a player that has been relegated to the Championship.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on the value of James Ward-Prowse

Here, we asked Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on how much he thinks Ward-Prowse is worth in the transfer market.

Speaking to FLW, he said: “James Ward-Prowse will be 29 in November, and I think while Southampton would like to keep the player, it is highly likely the player will want to move on following the club's relegation to the Championship.

“Southampton turned down £25 million from Aston Villa last year, so given that as a starting point I would think they would be looking for the figure in between £30 or £35 million for the sale of James.”