Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland may have no choice but to sell Jack Clarke as interest in him grows, speaking to Football League World.

The 22-year-old has made an exceptional start to the season, scoring seven league goals and is already close to beating his total of 11 in all competitions from last term.

Last season, he made an excellent impact for the Black Cats, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 competitive appearances.

His goalscoring contributions proved to be crucial in the absence of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, with the latter spending the first half of the 2022/23 campaign with the Wearside outfit but being recalled by Everton in January.

He wasn't short of interest in the summer and that isn't a surprise with last season's performances in mind, with Burnley having numerous bids rejected.

How long does Jack Clarke have left on his Sunderland contract?

Clarke signed for the Black Cats permanently last year, signing a four-year deal to keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2026.

This means he has just under three years on his contract and that's a real positive for Tony Mowbray's side, because it will put them in a strong position at the negotiating table.

Even if they don't sell him in January, they know they can hold out for a sizeable fee for him in future windows.

If he had less than 12 months on his contract, the Black Cats would be in a much weaker position.

Who has recently been linked with Jack Clarke?

Alan Nixon has reported that Brentford are weighing up a £15m offer for Clarke ahead of the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether they can afford him - but if they sell Keane Lewis-Potter - that could potentially allow them to ensure they get a deal for ex-Spurs man Clarke over the line.

Vincent Kompany's Clarets have also retained their interest, according to Football Insider, something that comes as no surprise considering the winger has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Jack Clarke?

Although the Black Cats are in a strong position at the negotiating table, Palmer believes they may be forced to cash in on him.

He told FLW: "Brentford are reportedly weighing up a £15m offer to buy Jack Clarke from Sunderland. Burnley tried and failed in their three bids in their bid to sign Clarke.

"Clarke is 22, started the season in fine form, scoring seven goals in 11 Championship games. Mowbray will not be keen on Clarke leaving the club, with the club bidding for promotion. But his hand may be forced with a big offer.

"Brentford, I think, are expecting Ivan Toney to leave in the January transfer window so are already looking at possible replacements."

Could Sunderland be forced to cash in on Jack Clarke?

Palmer makes a great point.

The Black Cats may be in a strong negotiating position and Clarke seemed to be a perfect professional during the summer.

However, both the player and his agent may be pushing for a move away from the Stadium of Light sooner rather than later.

As well as this, every player has their price and you feel the Black Cats may have to cash in on him if either the Bees or the Clarets bid a certain amount.

With the money they could generate from Clarke's sale, they could bring a few others in who could help them gun for promotion, so Palmer's verdict is definitely correct.