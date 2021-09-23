Carlton Palmer makes transfer claim involving Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer has told The Transfer Tavern that he feels it is unlikely that Burnley will recall Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper joined the Owls this summer on loan from the Clarets and has already hit the ground running for his new side as he seeks to help the Steel City side achieve promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

However it was recently confirmed by Wednesday boss Darren Moore than Burnley do possess the option to cut short the deal and recall the shot stopper if they choose to do so, which does mean the club are slightly at risk of losing said player.

However Palmer was quick to calm any fears amongst the fans as he stated the following recently about the keeper:

“I mean, they’d have to have injuries, Burnley, to three senior ‘keepers for them to have to recall him. So it’s very unlikely that would happen.”

Peacock-Farrell originally joined the Premier League side back in the summer of 2019 from Leeds United and has since only gone on to make just eight appearances at Turf Moor.

The keeper’s current contract with his parent club expires in the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

Many people of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion will be hoping that Palmer is bang on the money when it comes to this matter as Peacock-Farrell has been in inspired form at Hillsborough so far.

The 24-year-old is clearly enjoying playing regularly and will be hoping that he can continue to contribute well for his loan side in the future.

He is arguably a player that is far too good for League One level, however the most important thing about this deal is that he is getting the minutes he needs.

With Burnley looking unlikely to recall him, Wednesday now have every opportunity to enjoy his talents for at least a good while longer.