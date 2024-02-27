Highlights Palmer predicts tight relegation battle with Rotherham almost gone, leaving five teams to fight for survival.

Recent form turnaround for Sheffield Wednesday gives them hope of escaping relegation, led by Ike Ugbo's goals.

Stoke City in freefall, while Millwall and Huddersfield also at risk, making final two relegation spots uncertain.

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has had his say on which three teams he thinks will be relegated from the Championship and suggested a recent change in Sheffield Wednesday's form could make a big difference.

The Championship season is approaching the latter stages, with just 12 games remaining and the relegation battle is hotting up as struggling teams find form, while other sides fall down the division.

Five points separate the relegation zone and teams as high as 15th place. Survival appears very unlikely for bottom placed Rotherham, but the final two places are not settled.

The battle to avoid the drop looks like it will be between five or six teams, unless more sides begin to falter.

Championship relegation battle (26/2/2024) Team Pld GD Pts 18 Birmingham 33 -13 38 19 Huddersfield 34 -15 37 20 Millwall 34 -14 36 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke 34 -17 35 23 Sheff Wed 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham 34 -36 19

Millwall's decision to bring back former manager Neil Harris made an immediate impact as they beat Southampton 2-1, but their poor form under Joe Edwards, winning just four of the 19 games he took charge of, has seen them drop down the table.

Stoke have the second-worst record over the last five games in the division and have dropped inside the relegation zone on equal points with QPR.

A turnaround in form by Sheffield Wednesday, the league's ninth best over the past five games, has taken them from what appeared to be guaranteed relegation to within reach of survival.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder predicts surprise survival

Carlton Palmer has predicted the three clubs that he thinks will be relegated come the end of the season. With Rotherham's fate all but confirmed, he has tipped the final two places to be battled out by five teams.

Speaking to Football League World, The former midfielder, who made more than 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, said: "I think it's fair to say Rotherham United are gone, six straight defeats on nineteen points.

"A massive game for Sheffield Wednesday and a fantastic result at home to Bristol City, three wins in their last six games. They've given themselves a real chance on 32 points.

"Their game next week and their next two games are massive. They're playing against Rotherham and Plymouth, Rotherham away, Plymouth at home.

"If they can post six points from those two, I think it'll give them a hell of a chance of getting out, which I didn't think was possible before.

"Stoke City are in freefall, five defeats in their last six games.

"So right now as it stands it's going to be very, very tight. Millwall had a massive win against Southampton, which was their first win in six games.

"With Rotherham going, I think it's between Huddersfield, Millwall, QPR, Stoke and Sheffield Wednesday. As it stands at the moment, I see Sheffield Wednesday getting out of it.

"Stoke are in freefall, I don't know where they are going to get a result from at the moment, so I see Stoke going down with Rotherham.

"Queens Park Rangers have found some form now, three wins, two draws and just one defeat in their last six games. If they keep that up they'll stay up.

"I think it will be Rotherham, Stoke City and the last place will be between Huddersfield and Millwall. I think it could well be Millwall that go."

Sheffield Wednesday's recent form could prove vital

The Owls looked dead and buried during the early stages of the season, failing to win any of their opening 13 league matches and winning just one of their opening 18.

Danny Rohl's side have turned their form around drastically since the turn of the year, picking up 13 points since January 1st, including three wins in their last four games.

The change in fortunes for Sheffield Wednesday has helped them to close the gap to safety to just three points, while teams around them, particularly Millwall and Stoke City, have struggled to find results.

Sheffield Wednesday surviving would be a surprise given their start to the campaign. However, it is looking more likely, helped by the goal contributions of Ike Ugbo who has scored five in his last four games.

Stoke now look most at risk aside from Rotherham and the final two places will likely come down to the final day.