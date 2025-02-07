Carlton Palmer believes that Jayden Danns’ injury issue is unlikely to be anything major following Sunderland’s decision to go ahead with the Liverpool loan.

Danns made the switch to the Black Cats on deadline day, but it has been confirmed by the club that the 19-year-old will return to the Reds to recover from a back injury.

It is unclear what the recovery process of this issue will be like, but he will move to the Stadium of Light once he is ready to compete again.

Provided he isn’t out too long, this will be a boost to Régis Le Bris’ attacking options, with Sunderland fighting for automatic promotion to the Premier League this year.

Sunderland - 2024/25 January Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wilson Isidor Zenit St Petersburg Permanent Enzo Le Fee AS Roma Loan Jayden Danns Liverpool Loan

Carlton Palmer makes Jayden Danns claim

Palmer expects that Danns won’t be out for too long, otherwise Sunderland wouldn’t have gone ahead with the deal.

He has claimed that the decision to keep him at Liverpool for the time being is the right one, as a player at his age needs to be protected from injuries.

“Disappointing news for Sunderland and Liverpool striker Jayden Danns, who signed in the January transfer window,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The talented player Sunderland signed while having a medical, on deadline day, it revealed an issue with his back.

“He’s returned to Merseyside for treatment, with both clubs wanting to continue with the loan agreement on the understanding that the teenager will link up with the Black Cats’ squad once the injury problem is resolved.

“I’m assuming that, on this basis, it’s not anticipated to be a long injury problem.

“At the moment, this is unclear, but as the player is very young it’s right that the player is protected, so he will work with Liverpool at the moment to get him back up to speed and make sure this issue is resolved.

“I can’t imagine Sunderland continue with the loan if he’s not able to recover, so it’s probably something small that was picked up on the scan.”

Palmer gives Jayden Danns transfer verdict

Palmer believes the forward is a smart addition, claiming that he is a very talented young player that can help the club’s pursuit of promotion.

“Sunderland three points behind Burnley with a game in hand, so they're all guns blazing to have an assault on getting automatic promotion to the Premier League,” he added.

“Jayden Danns is a very, very talented young player, so they obviously decided the risk was worth taking.

“They’re probably looking further down the stretch that they probably will miss out on automatic and will be in the play-offs, so therefore by taking the player, giving him time to recover, he will be available by the time they’re in the play-offs come the end of the season.

“I think that’s their thought process, and he is a very talented player.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table.

Danns' situation isn’t ideal but will be quickly forgotten if he scores goals

Danns going back to Liverpool due to injury isn’t the start to this loan move that anyone would’ve wanted.

However, if he’s not out for too long and can get into the side soon then it all will be forgotten if he’s making an impact.

There will be some pressure on Sunderland if Danns is still not with the club by March or April, but that seems an unlikely situation given the deal did go through despite the back issue being spotted.

This will be an exciting loan for Danns, and a great opportunity to make a name for himself, so he will be raring to go once he’s ready and available for selection.