Carlton Palmer believes that Dan Neil will snub a move to Everton to try and help his boyhood club Sunderland to Premier League promotion.

Sunderland skipper Neil has been the subject of Premier League interest this month, with both West Ham and Everton keen to sign him, as per reports from Alex Crook on X.

23-year-old Neil has been in outstanding form for the Black Cats this season, and his side are genuine contenders to win automatic promotion to the Premier League, so interest from clubs in the top-flight won't come as much of a surprise to anyone.

However, Palmer believes that Neil will stay put at Sunderland, even if bids do come in for him, as the prospect of reaching the Premier League with his boyhood club would be too good for him to miss out on.

Carlton Palmer makes Dan Neil, Everton move claim

Palmer, who played for England in the 1990s, has been impressed with the way Neil has performed this season for the Black Cats, and has tipped him to see out the rest of the campaign at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "With under two weeks to go until the transfer window shuts, Everton are yet to see a new signing come through the door.

“They’ll be looking to do some business and on their agenda is a midfielder or two. The player they are reportedly interested in is Sunderland’s captain, Dan Neil.

"This is one player that Sunderland will not want to lose. Sunderland are on 54 points, five points off the leaders Leeds United, they’re having a fantastic season.

“They won’t want to see their best players go in the January transfer window and certainly not their captain, who has been outstanding for them this season.

“The Black Cats are flying and having a fantastic season, under their manager Le Bris, who has been a breath of fresh air, and they’re pushing for automatic promotion.

“Certainly they won’t want to see any of their players leave in the January transfer window, and I think it would prove difficult to prize Neil away from there.

“The 23-year-old is a South Shields boy, has come through the Sunderland youth system, and he would like to get his boyhood club promoted to the Premier League, so I can’t see Sunderland letting anybody go unless there’s a ridiculous offer.

“It’s also getting late in the day to replace a player, and to replace a player like Dan Neil who has the experience in the Championship and who knows all the supporters, knows the players. He’s holding things together at the football club and he’s been outstanding.

“I just can’t see this deal happening.”

Losing Dan Neil this month would be a disaster for Sunderland

Neil has proven himself to be a quality operator at Championship level and will one day play in the Premier League, but everybody involved with Sunderland will hope it's with them.

With the chance of winning Premier League promotion this season a realistic one, it's hard to imagine Neil jumping ship at this stage of the season, especially to join a struggling Premier League side.

Dan Neil's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 27 Goals 1 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 84.4% Long ball accuracy 54.3% Chances created 22 Dribble success 51.2% Duels won % 51.5% Tackles won % 51.0% Interceptions 36

If Sunderland were to miss out on promotion, then perhaps a summer exit would make sense, but losing him this month would be a huge blow to the Black Cats' chances of reaching the Premier League.

Neil plays every minute of every game when he's available, showing his influence, and it's difficult to see how Sunderland would win promotion should he depart the Stadium of Light this month.