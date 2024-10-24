Carlton Palmer has urged the Sunderland hierarchy to invest in the squad in January in order to aid their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats maintained their lead at the top of the Championship table with another big win away to Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

Régis Le Bris’ side have now made it back-to-back away victories since returning from the October international break, having beaten Hull City last Sunday.

Goals from Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle secured a win over Rob Edwards’ team, keeping the team inside the automatic promotion places.

After 11 games, the gap to fourth place West Brom is now also six points, giving some breathing room to the chasing pack behind.

Carlton Palmer makes Sunderland automatic promotion claim

Palmer still believes that clubs like Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United will have the edge over Sunderland by the end of the campaign.

However, he has claimed that the Black Cats’ hierarchy should back Le Bris in the summer in order to boost the team’s chances of earning a top two spot this season.

“Two back-to-back for Sunderland away from home, away at Hull City 1-0 win and then 2-1 away win at Luton Town,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I keep waiting for the bubble to burst, I keep saying that I don’t expect Sunderland to stay up there in the top two positions.

“They’ve played 11 games, won eight, drawn one, only lost two games.

“They’ve scored 21 goals and only conceded nine goals, 25 points, it’s a fantastic start for Régis Le Bris.

“I keep looking and saying ‘when is the bubble going to burst?’ I don’t know.

“I still expect, like I said, Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, they’re all strong teams, Middlesbrough, Norwich, look at Blackburn still hanging in there.

Related Sunderland AFC: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reveals exactly why he appointed Regis Le Bris Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has spoken on the process behind appointing Regis Le Bris, which is proving to be an inspired decision

“Then below them, you’re looking at Watford.

“I think the start that they’ve got, I think they’ll be disappointed if they finish outside a play-off position this season, but if I’m looking at it, and the hierarchy, this is as good a time as any to go for promotion this season.

“When you get to the January window, go out there and get you a player to get you over the line.

“My gut feeling is that Sunderland will not finish in the top two, I still think the top two — I said it was going to be Luton — but I think Leeds and Burnley are very, very strong.

“Sheffield United are very strong, I know Chris Wilder needs to bring in some new players, he wants to make his squad stronger.

“If you look at the deducted points, they’d still be four points off Sunderland at this moment in time.

“So, my gut feeling is Sunderland won’t finish in the top two, but I keep saying ‘when is the bubble going to burst?’ It hasn’t happened, at some point, if we get to the halfway mark in the season, if we get to the point where you get to 23 games and they’re still in that position, you’re going to say ‘right, this is serious now, Sunderland have got a chance’.

“But the hierarchy have got to look at this and say we’ve got as good a chance this season as any, let's try and invest in the January transfer window and bring in those players to get us over the line.”

Sunderland’s strong start to the 2024/25 season

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 24th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 11 +12 25 2 Burnley 11 +12 22 3 Leeds United 11 +11 22 4 West Brom 11 +6 19 5 Sheffield United 11 +6 19 6 Blackburn Rovers 11 +5 19 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland have won three of their last four games, with the fourth being a 2-2 home draw against rivals Leeds.

The victory over the Hatters has put Le Bris’ side three points clear of Burnley in second, with Leeds level on points with the Lancashire outfit in third.

Dropped points for West Brom, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City midweek has only strengthened Sunderland’s position in the table after their win over Luton.

Next up for the Wearside outfit is a home clash against Oxford United on 26 October.

Hard to discount Sunderland’s promotion credentials

Not many tipped Sunderland for automatic promotion during pre-season, but their form in these opening 11 games has caused a lot to rethink those predictions.

Le Bris has proven himself as a very strong appointment as head coach, with the Frenchman getting the best out of a young squad.

Sunderland have even continued to get good results despite injury concerns, with the likes of Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda missing in the last few weeks.

It’s been an impressive start, and if they can keep performing like this then there’s no reason why they can’t be in the mix for a top two spot by April and May.