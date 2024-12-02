Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is worth at least £20 million amid interest from Spurs.

Ange Postecoglu's side have suffered an injury blow between the sticks with Guglielmo Vicario being ruled out for "months, not weeks" after sustaining an ankle injury, and they're reportedly looking at Patterson as potential cover in January.

The Sun have reported that Spurs are checking on Sunderland's Patterson for the rest of the year before deciding whether he's worth recruiting in January as an emergency signing.

It's not the first time that a Premier League side has been linked with Patterson, with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly interested last season, while Manchester United and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest, along with Scottish side Celtic.

It's been reported previously that the Black Cats value Patterson at £20million, and Palmer believes that's a fair price should Spurs come knocking in January.

Carlton Palmer on Spurs' interest in Anthony Patterson

Former England midfielder Palmer believes that Patterson is worth a fee of £20million, and that Sunderland will be desperate to keep him thanks to their good start to the season putting them in contention for promotion.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Spurs are running the rule over Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson. It’s emerged that their first choice goalkeeper Vicario is out after undergoing ankle surgery and Postecoglu has said that his timeframe is not weeks, it’s months.

“It’s a problem, so they will look to go out and buy a goalkeeper or sign one on loan, but Spurs aren’t the only team running the rule over Anthony Patterson and Manchester United are one of the teams looking at him.

“He’s been outstanding at Sunderland and I believe the likes of Premier League clubs, Liverpool, Celtic and Crystal Palace are all running the rule over him.

“The problem for Patterson is he won’t want to leave and play second fiddle. He’s the number one goalkeeper at Sunderland, and they started the season off very brightly, and they’re still in a very good position to get promoted, but they’ve drawn the last four games, which has made things a little bit difficult, but I’m sure they’ll get back to winning ways.

“Sunderland dropped to fourth place after picking up some draws, and despite having a number of young players, they’re only five points off Sheffield United in top spot.

"Sunderland have come out and said they want a fee of £20million and I think he’s worth that. He’s a very good shot-stopper. Sunderland fans will be disappointed, but they’ve got a young group of players and just recently got beaten by Sheffield United, but I’m sure that they’ll be back to winning ways soon.

“So Anthony Patterson, yes clubs are looking at him, but Sunderland will want £20million plus for a player who’s sure to go on and have a big future in the Premier League.”

Sunderland will be desperate to keep Anthony Patterson in January

Patterson is Sunderland's first choice goalkeeper, and at the age of 24 he's only likely to get better too.

While Simon Moore has proven to be an adequate back-up, keeping Patterson is vitally important in January if Sunderland are to stay in the mix for Premier League promotion, and Regis Le Bris will be urging the club's hierarchy not to sell him.

Anthony Patterson's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland - Sofascore Average Sofascore rating 7.01 Appearances 14 Starts 14 Goals conceded per game 0.8 Goals prevented 1.98 Total duels won (%) 100% Clean sheets 7

However, every player has a price, particularly at Championship level, and if Spurs or anyone else, for that matter, comes in with an offer for Patterson that meets their asking price, then there's no reason why they won't sell.

It means that Sunderland could well face a nervous wait in January to see whether they receive any concrete bids for Patterson, and they'll be hoping that Postecoglu decides to shop elsewhere for a Vicario replacement.