Carlton Palmer makes strong Paul Ince claim amid poor Reading FC form

Carlton Palmer has claimed that any talk about Reading FC boss Paul Ince’s future should be regarding a new contract for the 55-year-old, not his dismissal.

With just one win in their last eight league matches, Reading FC’s form of late has not been good, seeing the Royals side down the table to 16th place in the Championship standings.

At present, their gap over the drop zone remains ten points, but how long that stays the case if their poor form continues remains to be seen.

Naturally, that has brought about talk on the job current boss Paul Ince is doing and whether or not a change could potentially be made.

However, Carlton Palmer believes people must not forget that the club were favourites for relegation at the start of the season and that if Ince keeps them up, any talk over his future at the club should be about a new contract for the former midfielder.

“We’ll forget that he is a pal of mine because I wouldn’t say what I’m about to say if I didn’t believe it was right.” Palmer explained to FLW.

“It’s difficult sometimes because when you speak about players that you’ve played with and know, people think that you’re just sticking up for them for the sake of it. I’m not.

“Incey [Paul Ince] at the start of the season, remember when he came into the club, he kept them up and now this season, before the start of the season, it was an horrendous situation.

“You had no players, so the talk was that they were relegation favourites at the start of the season.

“He’s overachieved this season, so of course people get carried away when they were in a play-off spot and they were punching, but they were punching above and if you listen to Paul’s interviews, all he kept saying is I want to get to the 50 [points] mark and keep us in the division.

“That’s all he kept saying. He never got carried away with it when they were winning and doing well.

So nothing’s changed for me. How many points they’ve got now, I think 41 points, probably nine points from safety.

If he achieves that he should be applauded, we shouldn’t be talking about his position as manager of the football club.

“They should be talking about giving him a new contract.”

The Verdict

This is a strong claim from Carlton Palmer indeed.

Whilst most are talking about Ince losing his job, to say that he should be given a new contract is a defiant stance to take.

He does have a point, though. We must not forget the really tough circumstances in which the club were operating last summer and what the majority of people expected from this Reading side ahead of the season.

Their gap over the bottom three currently stands at ten points and were that to be reduced further, the hierarchy may have cause for concern.However, with a game against Blackpool coming up, it is a massive opportunity to get three points on the board for Ince.

Win that and suddenly Reading are just six points shy of the 50 point mark.

Realistically a play-off challenge isn’t on the cards this season, so as long as he keeps them up, Ince has fulfilled his brief in my opinion.

Whether or not the club make a change in the summer is a different thing altogether, though.