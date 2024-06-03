Highlights Stephen Robinson is a surprising candidate for Sunderland's managerial job, seen as a risky appointment.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Sunderland job, per Alan Nixon via Patreon, and Carlton Palmer believes appointing him would be an "unbelievable gamble" for the club to make.

The Black Cats appeared to have put a large amount of their eggs in the Will Still basket, but now the highly-rated coach appears set to snub a move to Wearside in favour of staying in Ligue 1 with RC Lens.

This news means Sunderland will have to go back to the drawing board in their search for Michael Beale's replacement, which has been going on since February.

Ex-Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky has been one of the predominant names linked with taking over at the Stadium of Light, as has Bayern Munich U19 coach Rene Maric, but recent reports are suggesting that Vincent Kompany intends to hand him a promotion to remain with the Bundesliga giants.

Amid all the confusion and speculation, Robinson's name has emerged as a potential remedy to Sunderland's managerial ailment.

Carlton Palmer: It would be an unbelievable gamble

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit and former player Palmer believes hiring the 49-year-old would be Sunderland taking a huge risk.

Palmer said: "It has emerged over the last few days that St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is a candidate for the vacant managers job at Sunderland.

"It's still believed that Will Still is their main target, but if they lose out on him to the French side Lens, then it's come out that the St Mirren boss is on the list of potential replacements.

"The Northern Irishman took the Buddies into Europe, and back-to-back top six finishes. But for me, I think this would be an unbelievable gamble.

"But the way that it's happening at the moment, Sunderland are running out of candidates to take the job, so they are going to have to take a gamble on somebody who's relatively new to management, and the Championship.

"This has all come about, as we've spoke about before, as the hierarchy want to run Sunderland Football Club. So they're going to have to take somebody who's really desperate to get down there, work under the circumstances they want to deploy, and hope to get some success.

"It would also be a great opportunity for Stephen Robinson, but he's in Europe next season with the Buddies, and I'm sure he would want to stay and experience that opportunity.

"But obviously, Sunderland is a massive football club, no matter what I say about how the club's run and how they want to run it, Sunderland is a massive football club and well supported. So of course, it's a great opportunity."

Robinson is unproven in England

Sunderland is a football club with fans that expect. They'll want to see their team put a disappointing campaign last time out behind them and push for a play-off position once again next season.

Therefore, any new manager regardless of past experience, achievements and reputation, would all have a huge task on their hands to win the support of the terraces and get the football club moving in the right direction again.

But for a candidate with a CV such as Robinson's, it is perhaps fair to say he would be afforded less time by the Black Cats faithful to get it right, than perhaps someone like Still would.

Stephen Robinson club managerial record (all comps), per Transfermarkt Club Matches Wins Draws Losses St Mirren 103 36 20 47 Morecambe 41 10 9 22 Motherwell 169 72 27 70 Oldham 33 8 10 15

League One is the highest level of the EFL that Robinson has managed at, and neither of those spells with Oldham or Morecambe respectively were anything to write home about, with just 18 combined wins in 74 matches across the two clubs.

So, despite seeing greater success north of the border, Robinson is yet to prove himself in English football management, and would present as a high-risk appointment by the Sunderland board should he be handed the keys this summer.

Sunderland are facing an uncertain future in terms of competitiveness in the Championship, as should they register another similar season to that of last time out, any remaining star players may no longer be willing to see the project out.

And so it's key that the club get this next appointment right, and if Robinson is their man, the boardroom will have to brace themselves for some serious question marks should things go wrong.