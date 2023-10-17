Highlights Xisco Munoz has been statistically the worst manager in Sheffield Wednesday's history, failing to win a single match before being dismissed by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the 2023-24 Championship season has seen a change in the dugout once more, with Xisco Munoz statistically finishing up as the worst manager in the club's history.

The Spaniard did not outright win a single competitive match in charge of the Owls, leading to his dismissal nearly two weeks ago by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Chansiri has now turned to Danny Rohl to replace Munoz, with the 34-year-old taking up his first ever managerial role having previously been an assistant at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

Rohl quickly needs to turn around Wednesday's fortunes, and he needs the senior players onside such as Barry Bannan, who will be the same age as his new boss in just a couple of months time.

The experienced Scottish midfielder has featured seven times in the Championship so far in this campaign, although he has missed Wednesday's last three matches through an injury.

What is Barry Bannan's contract situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Since being at the club for the best part of eight years, Bannan has signed a few new contracts, with the most recent being signed in February 2021.

That was to last until June 2023, although the club had an option in their favour to extend it by an extra year should they choose to - an opition which they took up earlier this year in March, keeping the midfielder at Hillsborough until 2024.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Bannan is one of a number of Wednesday players whose contract expires next summer, and it remains to be seen if the club will enter negotiations before the January transfer window opens in regards to an extension, although any new deal would only likely to be a year in length due to his age.

What is Barry Bannan's current wage at Sheffield Wednesday?

Bannan has been at Wednesday since 2015 and has been widely rumoured to be one of the top - if not the highest earners throughout that time.

According to ESTIMATES made by Capology, Bannan is earning around £24,038 per week at Hillsborough, which is pretty steep considering he had been playing in League One for the previous two years.

Should Sheffield Wednesday offer Barry Bannan a new contract?

Former Owls player Carlton Palmer believes that the Wednesday hierarchy should hold out until at least the end of December until looking at Bannan's situation, given his age and their current league position.

"Barry Bannan's contract is set to expire next summer," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"With the Owls in a precarious position in the Championship, I think they'll want to see what happens.

"The Owls are seven points adrift of safety and could well be playing in League One next season.

"Barry will also be 34 on the 1st of December, although he keeps himself in tremendous shape, playing over 40 games a season for the past five years, the deciding factors I'd assume would be age, salary and which league they will be in next season.

"So, I think they will give it until at least Christmas before looking at the situation."