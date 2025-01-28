Carlton Palmer believes that Ryan Oné should stay at Sheffield United amid Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interest.

According to TBR Football, the two Premier League giants are among the clubs keeping tabs on the 18-year-old.

The likes of Ipswich Town, Brighton and Brentford have all also been mentioned as potential next destinations for the forward.

Oné has scored once from 10 appearances in the Championship so far this season, with the Blades competing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ryan Oné - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 1 (0) 0 2024-25 10 (2) 1 (0) As of January 27th

Ryan Oné transfer verdict

Palmer believes that Sheffield United should turn down any approaches for Oné unless a significant offer is made, given their pursuit of Premier League football.

He also believes it is worthwhile for the youngster to be patient and stick with the Blades for the time being as that’s where he’s most likely to get game time.

“Tottenham and Liverpool are eyeing Sheffield United’s Ryan Oné,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Obviously both of these clubs are looking to sign English players, looking to sign them as young players that are going to come through.

“Apparently Tottenham have been keeping an eye on him, Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him.

“But, apparently Ipswich have also sent scouts to watch him, he’s still only 18.

“It would be a long-term investment for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, he’s going to get loaned back out, obviously he’s going to get a lot of money.

“But Sheffield United are in a great position this season.

“Right now, it is of no interest to go to a football club and be sat on the bench, without a shadow of a doubt, he would get loaned out.

“But at this moment in time, stick to your guns, stay nice and tight and keep playing, Sheffield United are going to run it very close to getting promoted under Chris Wilder.

“And then you’re playing in the Premier League next season.

“At this stage of his career, it’s unlikely to benefit him moving to another football club, he’s only 18, and I doubt very much that Sheffield United would even entertain selling him at this time unless it was a ridiculous offer.

“Sometimes that happen, and then you loan the player back until the end of the season.

“But, like I’ve said, it’s not in his interest to move now and I can’t believe the Blades would entertain it.

“I think Chris is only interested in bringing players into the football club at this moment in time, and if they keep going the way they’re going they’re going to be back in the Premier League next season.”

Sheffield United are second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Leeds United.

Sheffield United can hold firm on Oné interest

Sheffield United should be holding out for a sizable fee for Oné as he’s someone with plenty of potential.

He is already in Wilder’s first team plans at 18 and has done well when called upon in the Championship.

The Scotland underage international won’t be getting game time with the likes of Spurs or Liverpool, who will see him as one for the future that can be counted as a homegrown player in the years to come.

His development could benefit from working at that level and being loaned out every year, but it’s a much bigger risk for his career than simply staying at Bramall Lane and continuing to perform under Wilder.