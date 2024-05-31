Former PSV Eindhoven manager and ex-Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has been touted as the potential successor to Enzo Maresca at Leicester City.

It has been a year since the 47-year-old resigned as PSV manager, with the Dutch footballing legend being out of work ever since.

Van Nistelrooy's exit was overshadowed by reports that he'd lost the dressing room, and that his players had revolted against his tenure at the Eredivisie club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy PSV league record, per Transfermarkt Wins Draws Losses Points per game 22 5 5 2.2

But the former striking sensation was able to bring success to the Philips Stadion during his solitary full season in charge, winning the Dutch Cup, whilst leaving the club in second place in the league at the time of his resignation.

Carlton Palmer: It would be a gamble

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer believes that hiring Van Nistelrooy would be a gamble by the Foxes. He said: "With Leicester City's Enzo Maresca looking set to leave to join Chelsea as their new head coach, Leicester are beginning to cast their eyes at who they might replace Enzo with.

"One name that has sprung to mind is Manchester United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy. Ruud's first managerial job was at PSV, where he won the Dutch Cup, but ended up resigning with a game to spare when they were sat second in the table.

"It was reported at the time that Van Nistelrooy had left his post due to a player revolt, over his coaching and tactics. Van Nistelrooy primarily deployed a 4-3-3 formation during his time at PSV, which fits in with the way Leicester lined up under Maresca.

"It came about as well that despite Leicester City's success, some of the fans were not happy with the possession-based style of football that Maresca played, and was often criticised for the way they kept the ball - which is obviously the way he was coached under Pep (Guardiola).

"Listen, he's (Van Nistelrooy) done what he's done in football as a manager, as I've said they were second in the league when he left and he won a Cup.

Van Nistelrooy has proven he can guide a team to silverware in the Netherlands, but would he be a safe appointment for the Foxes? "So in terms of experience, Ruud has managed at that level, but with Leicester going into the Premier League, I think it would be a risky appointment" Palmer said.

"Given the circumstances that we now know that Leicester are going to face some kind of points deduction, and maybe having to sell some of your better players to fall in line with the financial fair play situation.

"I think it's a gamble to take someone like Ruud van Nistelrooy, but Ruud has always made it clear that he would like to manage in the Premier League at some point. And he has said that he's recently turned down offers from his own country (Netherlands) to manage, but would like to take a manager's job in the UK or Spain.

"We'll have to see with this one, as I said I think it's a gamble, but he has shown he can get success in his first managerial appointment with PSV."

Van Nistelrooy might not be a huge risk after all

Rumours of players revolting against a manager are never what fans of a club who could be set to appoint that same manager want to hear.

Only those people who were inside of that PSV dressing room can know to what extent that was true, and how bad it really was.

But looking from the outside in, losing just five times in 32 Eredivisie matches, winning the Johan Cruijff Shield and a Dutch Cup, whilst leaving his side in second place - a position they would ultimately finish in - with Champions League football secured, wouldn't suggest his players didn't want to play for him.

What Van Nistelrooy has carried on his legacy of winning from his playing days, and into the dugout. He may well fit into the category of being somewhat of a maverick, but so was Claudio Ranieri.

Installing a winning philosophy can be hard to implement, but that's all Van Nistelrooy has ever really done, and he could be the man to bring winning football at the top-flight level back to the King Power Stadium.

Therefore, if Leicester City do name Van Nistelrooy as their new manager in the coming days/weeks, Foxes fans should be more excited than nervous.