Carlton Palmer believes that Reading will be forced to sell Tyler Bindon to Blackburn Rovers in January due to his contract expiring at the end of the season and thanks to the club's financial situation.

19-year-old Bindon has made an excellent start to the League One campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and it was reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon that Blackburn Rovers are keen on a move for him in January.

New Zealand international Bindon sees his contract with Reading expire in the summer, and they certainly won't want to lose him for free, with the club having well-documented cash flow issues due to a takeover yet to be completed.

This means that Reading's hand could be forced in January, and while they would love to tie down a player of that quality on a long-term deal, Palmer believes that without a takeover being completed before the transfer window opens they'll be forced to sell.

Carlton Palmer on Blackburn Rovers' interest in Tyler Bindon

Former England international Palmer has been impressed with Bindon's performances this season, and believes that the New Zealand international will be a good signing should Blackburn complete a deal a January.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Blackburn Rovers are showing an interest in Tyler Bindon.

"They’re very keen to bring the centre-back to the football club, the New Zealand international is attracting interest from a number of clubs, and Blackburn Rovers under John Eustace flew out of the blocks at the start of the season and were doing really well.

"They’re still only four points off a play-off place with Eustace doing a really good job at Blackburn.

"They’re really keen to bring in Tyler Bindon, and he’s been outstanding for Reading this season, and he’s become a regular member of the New Zealand national team.

"He’s going to be in demand after a string of impressive performances and the problem that Reading have is that his contract is up at the end of the season and with no news on the takeover, and rather than lose him for free it’s more than likely that they’ll sell him in the January transfer window.

"He’s a very good player, he’s got experience now with the national team and this would be a good bit of business by John Eustace if he could get it over the line and if the reports are true that Blackburn are in the forefront to get his signature."

Tyler Bindon has been excellent for Reading FC this season

The 19-year-old has kicked on after an impressive 2023/24 campaign to become a key player for Reading this season, and is one of the first names on Selles' teamsheet.

Despite their financial struggles, Reading have performed admirably this season and sit just outside the play-offs with a game in hand, and Bindon has played an important role in their success this season.

The centre-back is undoubtedly a star of the future, and with a wealth of EFL experience under his belt already, it's easy to see why Blackburn want to sign him.

Tyler Bindon's time at Reading - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals 2023/24 44 2 2024/25 17 1

In an ideal world, Reading would be able to offer him a long-term deal giving themselves some security over his future and protect themselves from losing him for a cut-price fee, or even for free, but unfortunately for Royals supporters, that doesn't look like it'll be the case.

Bindon has been a star so far this season and while they'd love to keep him in Berkshire for years to come, it looks as if they'll have to cash in come January to avoid losing him for free next summer unless something drastic happens regarding a takeover.