QPR were handed a recent boost with the news that the club had a triggered a one-year extension to Sinclair Armstrong's contract, which means he won't be leaving as a free agent this summer.

The young Irishman was set to leave Loftus Road on a free, that won't be happening now, but he could still depart the club this summer.

The Athletic have reported that Armstrong is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, Championship clubs, and clubs abroad, and QPR and the player have made no progress in sorting a long-term deal.

This means that the club could be forced to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him on a free, and the one-year extension might just be a short-term respite.

Carlton Palmer doesn't think QPR will sell Sinclair Armstrong this summer

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that triggering the one-year extension is a good start, and that it will enable the two parties to sort a new deal throughout the season, meaning Armstrong won't be sold this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "QPR, much to the delight of their manager, Cifuentes, have extended the contract of exciting, young centre-forward, Sinclair Armstrong.

"He’s only 20, he’s scored four goals in 64 games and scored some crucial goals to help keep QPR up, but they weren’t able to agree terms on a longer deal.

"It is interesting because he’s only got a year left on his contract, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens this summer. Cifuentes, the manager, has spoken very highly of him, and he’s looking for him to kick on next season and wants to see him putting the goalscoring opportunities away when he gets into those positions.

"He’s big, powerful and strong and next season could be his season. I don’t know whether QPR will take a chance until Christmas, to see how he’s going and then try and negotiate another contract. They certainly won’t want to lose the player, and he looks like he’s got a very promising future ahead of him.

"At least, getting him signed on a contract extension means that they can negotiate with him whilst he’s playing, and hopefully get a deal over the line for a longer-term contract.

“I don’t expect them to sell him this summer because I don’t think anyone will come in with a massive offer for him, because he needs to start adding the end product to his game in terms of getting goals.

“He’s driving, he’s tenacious, and he’s playing off the last man’s shoulder, he’s strong, and his attitude has been fantastic for QPR, so we’ll have to watch this space and, hopefully, they’ll be able to extend his contract longer during the season as he gets more game time.”

QPR can't afford to lose Sinclair Armstrong on a free in 12 months' time

Given his potential, QPR desperately need to try and sort out a new long-term contract for Armstrong, and at least extending his contract by a year gives them the chance to do so.

However, if the player makes it clear that he doesn't want to sign a new deal at Loftus Road, and QPR receive a big offer for him, then they'd be silly not to consider selling him, otherwise they run the risk of losing him for free next year.

In an ideal world, Armstrong would have already put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, giving the club some security, but obviously that isn't the case.

Sinclair Armstrong's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Shamrock Rovers 2018-20 1 0 0 QPR 2020- 64 4 4 Torquay United (Loan) 2021-22 8 2 0 Aldershot Town (Loan) 2022 3 2 0

Triggering the extension for Armstrong is good news, but it perhaps delays the inevitable if they're going to be in the same position next season.

QPR need to come to an agreement with the Irishman in the near future, otherwise they have a serious conundrum on their hands.