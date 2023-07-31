Highlights Notts County have a good chance of being promoted from League Two after their successful season in the National League and strong preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Carlton Palmer believes that Notts County stand a decent chance at winning promotion from League Two after their dramatic promotion from the National League last season.

The Magpies were one of the better sides in the division last season, but Wrexham's fairytale campaign saw them fall largely short despite smashing the 100-point barrier.

That hasn't deterred them after a play-off win, and with wins against smaller teams in pre-season alongside running local rivals Nottingham Forest close, preparations have been good for the upcoming campaign. Carlton Palmer has tipped Luke Williams' side to be at the top end of the table - noting one arrival as key to their chances.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Notts County's chances in League Two?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Notts County were promoted to the Football League last season after a dramatic penalty shootout win in the play-off final. Promotion is the aim again next season - the owners are usually ambitious, the players excelled last season by scoring 117 goals, only losing three of 48 games.”

“They’ve secured the services of David McGoldrick from Derby County, who had a fantastic season in League One with his 22 goals. Manager Luke Williams has kept faith in his players who served his so well last term, and he’ll hope the players can make the step-up and play with the same intensity that they did last year.

“If they can do that, don’t be surprised to see Notts County promoted again. I would say play-offs or better!”

What did Notts County do last season?

In a neck-and-neck race with Wrexham, the Mags finished on an unprecedented 107 points - 32 of their 46 games were won, they scored the most in the league, and conceded the least.

But in a season where records were set, Wrexham decimated that target with 111 points, which was enough to send the Welsh side up from the doldrums of the National League.

But a play-off win thanks to two stoppage-time goals in the first leg against Boreham Wood, followed by a last-minute equaliser to take the game to penalties at Wembley against Chesterfield, has seen Luke Williams’ men return to the fourth tier for the first time since 2019.

Who else have Notts County signed?

Apart from David McGoldrick, the Magpies have signed Aidan Stone, Daniel Crowley and Will Randall - whilst last season’s loan star Jodi Jones has linked up permanently after his contract ran out at Oxford United. Ollie Tipton has also joined from Wolves, but the exit of Ruben Rodrigues threatened to somewhat weaken the Midlands side.

Williams has since said that they need to give the fans 'what they deserve' after a long time spent in the wilderness, stating: “We have one more week of conditioning, preparing in a more natural way as we would for any league game, so overall we’re happy enough. We’ll start to taper down the volume of work on the training pitch so that the team are fresh for the first league game.

“We need to give the fans what they deserve, it is completely unknown how we’ll match up against teams at this level, but we know it will be tough regardless. We need to represent the club well and we’re anxious to do that from the first game, but it is now time for us to take the leap and try to impose ourselves in League Two.”

They have been tipped as one of the favourites to go up alongside Stockport and Wrexham - with the trio all facing off against each other in the National League in 2021/22.