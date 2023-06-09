Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna will remain where he is despite interest from the likes of Leicester City and Celtic, making this prediction as he spoke to Football League World.

The former Manchester United coach has been impressive ever since making the move to the Tractor Boys, joining the club in December 2022 and managing to turn things around at Portman Road, though they did endure a sticky April period where they went on a five-match winless run.

They were impressive for much of the 2022/23 campaign though, having a couple of mid-season wobbles but managing to maximise their points tally during the final few months of the campaign to finish second, just behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Although the owners' backing has been crucial, McKenna has been one of the main key figures behind the Championship side's success, and they will now be looking to finish as high as they possibly can during the 2023/24 season.

Leicester City and Celtic's managerial situations

The Foxes will need to decide on the man to take them forward following their relegation from the Premier League - and there are quite a few names in the frame.

They have been linked with McKenna, Steven Gerrard, Enzo Maresca, Scott Parker and Dean Smith, with Gerrard and the latter two available.

Maresca remains at Manchester City with Pep Guardiola - and reportedly turned down the Southampton job. With this, it would be a surprise if he joins Leicester.

Celtic, meanwhile, need to replace Ange Postecoglou who has joined Tottenham Hotspur. Maresca, Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter and Jesse Marsch have all been linked with a switch to Glasgow.

Will Kieran McKenna leave Ipswich Town?

Leicester and Celtic are two attractive options for the 37-year-old if he's offered the two jobs and are arguably a step up from Ipswich.

But Palmer believes he would be well served staying where he is, telling FLW: "Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich Town manager who guided his team to automatic promotion from League One to the Championship in impressive fashion is being coveted by Leicester City and Celtic.

"So I suppose the question here is: has he got the funds available to mount an assault with Ipswich to get promotion to the Premier League? And the answer is yes.

"The American owners have deep pockets and are very ambitious.

"Leicester are in turmoil, funds have not been available this season for Brendan Rodgers to strengthen the side which has ultimately cost them relegation, so I think staying at Ipswich would be a better prospect.

"Celtic is a magnificent job, but ultimately that job, whilst glamorous, does not present the same challenges as the Premier League.

"So the opportunity to get to the Premier League with Ipswich will excite Kieran and I believe he'll stay as manager of Ipswich Town, although he's well sought after."

Which option is best for Kieran McKenna?

Palmer makes a excellent point about Ipswich's owners.

They are ambitious, and it wouldn't be a surprise if McKenna gets a decent amount of money to spend there.

With Mark Ashton at the club as a helpful figure, the Tractor Boys' boss has probably benefitted hugely from that relationship and his relationship with other figures at Portman Road.

That has probably been key to his success at the club, although he should receive a lot of credit for his coaching methods which have obviously played a big part in his side's rise to the second tier.

Although moves to the King Power Stadium and Glasgow would be a step-up, as mentioned, he would probably be better off staying where is now because he's probably already put in places in place for the summer window.

And in the next couple of seasons, you could easily see him managing in the Premier League, with or without his current side. There's no rush for him to leave at this point.